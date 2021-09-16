BBNaija S6: Nini, Saga serve punishment to clean di garden for Big Brother Naija House

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija Wetin we call dis foto, BBNaija Housemate Nini and Saga

Big Brother don knack housemates, Nini and Saga big punishment to clean di garden.

'Biggie', as housemates dey call am litter di garden wit plenty dirty for Nini and Saga to clean-up.

Nini and Saga dey sleep wen dia fellow housemates go wake dem to "Biggie's surprise".

Wetin di two housemates do to deserve di punishment never clear but e for dey related to Saga's failure of Big Brother assignment.

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija Wetin we call dis foto, Big Brother House wit plenty dirty for Nini and Saga to clean

Saga, wey be offshore engineer and housemate for 'Shine Ya Eye' edition of di Big Brother reality show bin get secret task to make her companion Nini, vex.

Big Brother also warn sey make Saga no reveal di secret to anyone until di completion.

But less dan 24 hours afta dem give am di assignment, Saga reveal di secret to Nini.

As di show dey go on, Big Brother go reveal di main reason why e give di two housemates di punishment.

Condition wey follow di punishment

Big Brother attach oda condition for di punishment wey e give Nini and Saga.

Some of di condition na;

Dem must proceed to clean up di Garden Immediately.

Dem get chance to take short bathroom breaks.

Nini and Saga must not leave di garden at di same time.

One pesin must dey di garden.