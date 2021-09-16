NIN: Nigeria goment launch product wey fit allow Nigerians register National Identity Number wit ease

Wia dis foto come from, NIMC

Nigeria goment don launch new Identity Solution products wey go help Nigerians register easily for dia National Identity Number (NIN).

Di Identity Solution product go also allow Nigerians to print dia new improved digital NIN slip.

President Muhammadu Buhari launch di policy for Abuja as Nigeria dey mark di 3rd National Identity Day.

Dis na di day wey di kontri dey celebrate 16 September every year since 2019.

Wetin di products be?

Contact-less Enrolment Solution Box: Dis one na complete Mobile box for pipo wey neva register for dia NIN.

Na NIMC staff go use dis mobile box register pipo for anywia, sake of say e dey mobile (movable).

Wit di box di NIN registration go dey easier sake of say di pipo go dey waka from one place to anoda to register pipo.

National Identity Management Commission Mobile ID App: Dis mobile Application go help pipo wey already get dia NIN print dia digital Slips from anywia around di world.

To use dis App print your Digital slip, you go need download di App, get your NIN and Phone number wey you use register your NIN ready.

Tokenization: Na because of Data privacy and security na im make goment do dis one - di reason na to prevent third parties from storing anoda pesin NIN.

Di numbers go help you protect your NIN to make sure say na only you get access to am.

Pipo wey wan use dis one go use di same phone number wey dem use register for dia NIN, because na dat phone number dem go send di secret code to.

Wetin goment tok

Wia dis foto come from, NIMC Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria National ID Card

Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Econony wey represent President Muhammadu Buhari tok say every Nigerian need to register for dis National Identity Number wey dey "paperless".

"Di Mobile Box dey Contact-less becos for di biometric you no go touch anybody."

Him add say make all Service providers utilize all dia data wit di National Identity Management Commission as e go helep goment plan effectively for Nigerians.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Oga, Abulrasheed Bawa for him short speech tok say di role wey NIN dey play to fight corruption plenti.

"Sometime ago we arrest one woman wey get 116 Sim Cards, you go fit imagine am and understand wetin e mean

By 2022 we go dey celebrate more than 200 million NIN registrations" e tok.

Wetin NIMC don Implement

Aliyu Aziz, Director General, National Identity Management Commission tok say so far, dem don ensure say dem harmonize NIN wit Bank Verification Number (BVN).

"Di mandatory use of NIN for International Passport Application and renewal, di policy to joint NIN wit Simcards and di use of NIN to register for JAMB na some of our achievements.

So far, na 8000 Enrolment Centres NIN get and di Contact-less Enrolment Mobile Box go add to di number of Centres to make NIN registration dey easy," e add.