FFK Joins APC: Buhari receive Femi Fani-Kayode to APC- See wetin di former minister don tok about di party before

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Tolu Ogunlesi

Nigeria former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, don officially join di ruling All Progressives Congress party.

Di chairman of Caretaker Committee of APC, and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni on Thursday September 16 present am to President, Muhammadu Buhari for di Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Dis announcement dey come months afta him bin visit some APC governors.

"Today for State House, Abuja: Somebody come and join APC. And di President wey get big heart receive am. Because dat na Buhari for you," na so presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi tok.

Meanwhile di former chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party say "di Spirit of God" na im lead him to make di decision to join di ruling party.

Di former minister say him go assist to build unity for di kontri.

Sometimes dis year, di former minister bin deny news say e join di APC afta im pictures wit some progressive govnors show for social media.

See interesting quotes from Femi Fani-Kayode about APC

Before Oga Femi Fani-Kayode bin port go APC him na strong critic of dis goment and di ruling APC party.

See some of di tins im don tok about di party before.

Who be Femi Fani-Kayode?

Femi Fani-Kayode na 59 year old Nigerian politician, essayist, poet and lawyer. Fani-Kayode don comot PDP two times in di past to join APC.

Fani-Kayode be Special Assistant (Public Affairs) to President Olusegun Obasanjo from July 2003 until June 2006.