Southern governors meeting: Wike, Akeredolu, odas support VAT collection by states & oda tins dem agree

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Southern govnors forum

Di southern govnors forum for Nigeria declare dia support for state goments to collect di Value Added Tax, instead of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Di na one of di main decisions wey di 17 Governors of di southern states agree for dia meeting wey happun on Thursday September 16 for Enugu, di Enugu State capital.

Dem hold dia third meeting wey Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi host for Goment House Enugu.

Afta di first and second meetings of di governors bin hold for Asaba, Delta State and Lagos, Lagos State respectively.

See key highlights from dia meeting for Enugu today

Dem support di position say di collection of VAT fall within di powers of di states.

Di govnors dey commitment to fiscal federalism and state di need for di southern states to pursue dia inclusion for Nigeria Constitution, through di ongoing constitutional amendment.

Dem advise states to leverage on legislative competence of dia respective State House of Assembly, as well as their representatives for National Assembly.

Ahead of di general elections for 2023, di governors insist say di next Nigerian leader must come from di South.

Dis na wetin di Chairman of di Forum and Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, tok for di communique wey dem release at di end of di meeting.

For dia last meeting, dem resolve make States for Southern Nigeria enact di anti-open grazing law with deadline dem set for 1 September, 2021.

On top States wey don pass di Anti-open Grazing law, Osun, Enugu and Akwa Ibom States sign di Bill into law just yesterday 15 September, 2021 while Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike sign di bill into law on 19 August, 2021.

Di Anti- open grazing law don dey operate for States like Abia, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo while for States like Delta and Lagos State, di bill still dey di House of Assembly.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma say dem no get any anti open grazing law for di States but say, "dem dey regulate grazing activities under a partnership between farmers and herders for di State."

Governor Uzodinma say both parties sign MoU for im office and dem dey work well togeda without causing any grievance or interfere with each oda.