Femi Fani-Kayode joins APC: FFK many times e dump im party, why Fani-Kayode join APC

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, wey formally join APC, don explain di reason why im port from im former party PDP.

Fani-Kayode finally join All Progressives Congress [APC] afta seven months of speculations.

For February 2021, tori begin fly upanda say di former Nigerian goment minister wan dump im beloved Peoples Democratic Party for APC.

On Thursday, September 16 na im Femi Fani-Kayode formally announce say true-true e do join di All Progressives Congress.

President Muhammadu Buhari and APC Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari and APC Chairman National Caretaker Committee, Govnor Mai Mala Muni of Yobe state na im receive am for state house, Abuja.

Oga Fani-Kayode afta di Presidential visit tok di reason why e decide to join di ruling party:

E say na because im feel say na di right thing to do and FFK say im wan help di President to move Nigeria forward.

Dis na afta e don deny several times say im no get any plans to join di APC.

"I think say na di right thing to do be dat. To put Nigeria first and to appreciate efforts wey goment don make in di couple of years.

"In terms of security, fighting terrorism, fighting insurgency and di most important thing na to remain as one nation." FFK (as many dey call am) tok.

Di former aviation minister under President Olusegun Obasanjo add say;

"If good things dey happun e better to appreciate, no be negative all di time.

"When di time dey right, we go change direction to join forces and join hands to move di kontri forward."

Femi Fani-Kayode join APC: PDP react

Chief Femi-Fani-Kayode and Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi

Femi Fani-Kayode former party, di Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] don react to im defection no come to dem as surprise .

PDP say dem sabi di kain pesin wey FFK be. Dem say im recent waka don show say im no dey committed to di party as na commitment dey make party grow.

Tok-tok pesin for di PDP, Kola Ologbodinyan tell BBC Pidgin on Friday say di party wish am well.

Many Nigerians also receive di tori of im defection wit mixed feelings. Some express shock say im fit defect go di APC wit di way e don use mouth rubbish di party, others say dem no surprise as dem reason im political journey.

Femi Fani-Kayode and di many times FFK dump im party

Wia dis foto come from, FEMI FANI-KAYODE

Di 60 year old politician wey come from Osun state but grow up for Lagos na lawyer and politician.

E describe himsef for social media as "Lover of God, Servant of Truth, Voice of di Voiceless, Champion of di Oppressed, among others.

Dis no be di first time, Femi Fani-Kayode go dey move from one party enta anoda.

Di party wey im first dey wen e start im political career na di Nigerian National Congress for 1989.

For 1996, e pitch im tent wit di National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) for abroad.

Oga Fani-Kayode come back Nigeria for 2001 and become one of di founding members of di Progressive Action Movement (PAM), one political movement of young, new and dynamic politicians.

For 2003, former President Olusegun Obasanjo appoint am as special assistant on public affairs.

Obasanjo later appoint am as di minister of culture and tourism and later minister of aviation.

E also serve as tok-tok pesin for di campaign organisation of former President Goodluck Jonathan, di PDP candidate for di 2015 presidential election.

Fani-Kayode first dump di PDP in 2013 for APC until June 2014, later return to di PDP before di 2015 General Elections.

As soon as e join di party again, e become popular for im criticism of di APC and di Buhari-led goment.

Recent defections

Wia dis foto come from, FEMI ADESINA

Just dis year, key members of di Peoples Democratic Party wey be ruling governors na im don comot join di APC.

Di Cross Rivers state govnor, Ben Ayade, Ebonyi state govnor, David Umahi and Zamfara govnor, Bello Mattawale.

Di latest member of di APC say im dey instrumental to dia defection.

He reveal say im dey follow more govnors tok to dump di opposition party and join di ruling party.

Part of dem na govnor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, and Govnor Ifeanyi Uguanyi of Enugu State.