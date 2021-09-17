Guinness World Records 2022: Ivory Coast Laetitia Ky break record of fastest skip wit hair

Wia dis foto come from, Laetitia Ky

Di versatile Ivorian Laetitia Ky break Guinness World Record of pesin wey fit skip fastest wit im own hair in 30 seconds.

Guinness World Records, on Thursday reveal di latest record breakers for year 2022 edition of di popular book.

As usual, di annual publication feature pipo from ogbonge categories.

From dog and cat wey fit ride scooter faster, to di world tallest teenager, pesin wey fit run pass on im hands, Pesin wey fit skip wit im own hair in 30secs and many odas.

Wia dis foto come from, Guiness World Records

Di hairstyles Laetitia create fit take from 20 minutes up to 3 hours to finish and na different kind of style and leghts.

Di 25-year-old Laetitia bin skip a rope wey she make out of her hair for 30 seconds.

She bin combine her hair-sculpting abilities plus athletic skills, and wit di help of extensions braided wit her natural hair,

What to know about Laetitia Ky

Laetitia Ky dey potry herself as a feminist artist wey dey create sculptures from her hair.

She come from Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Inspired by di pre-colonial tradition of women for African culture. Laetitia hair-tistry dey vary across a series of different styles, lengths and difficulties.

She dey call her style di Ky Concept.

She dey use her hair art support many movement, like di famous Black lives Matter and so on.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Laetitia Ky

In 2019, Ky bin create one new piece wey she show one uterus wit each Fallopian tube 'flipping the bird' at di viewer to protest di USA anti-abortion law.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Laetitia Ky

Ky is seen by many as ambassador for natural hair for African women

In 2018 dem select her as one of the top twenty young pipo for On di Rise Côte d'Ivoire, one programme run by L'Association des Conseils en Lobbying et Affaires Publiques de Côte d'Ivoire.

For di same year she bin gbab vote as one of di Prix Jeunesse Francophone 3535's thirty-five influential young people for di French-speaking world.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Laetitia Ky

Di following year, Paper magazine, select her as one of di top '100 People Taking Over 2019