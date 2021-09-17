Sunday Igboho: Court order Nigeria to pay ₦20 billion to Yoruba Nation activist

17 September 2021, 12:30 WAT New Informate 23 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Igboho Wetin we call dis foto, Sunday Igboho

One court for Oyo state don order Nigeria federal goment to pay di sum of ₦20 billion to Yoruba Nationa activist Sunday Adeyemi wey pipo know as Sunday Igboho.

Di High Court for Oyo state South western Nigeria say di money na compensation for damages for Igboho afta federal goment raid im house.

Di decision of di court na di outcome of a suit wey di activist file against di Department of State Services (DSS) and di federal goment.

Lawyer for Sunday Igboho, Yomi Aliyu, is leading the case following the DSS attack on the human rights center in Soka area of Ibadan.

On July 1, 2021 security agents raid Sunday Igboho house wia dem arrest several pipo wey di house - two pipo also die during di operation.

Di Yoruba Nation agitator bin ask for ₦500 billion as compensation sake of wetin spoil for im house during di raid.

E also demand ₦500 million for di destruction of im personal property.

But for e ruling Justice Ladiran Akintola award Sunday Igboho ₦20 billion as compensation.

Wetin we call dis foto, Oyo state Judiciary Complex, South western Nigeria

Wetin happen for Court

Afta di incident for July, Nigeria security agency say dem dey look for Sunday Igboho - di activist currently dey detention for anoda kontri, Benin Republic.

Di current condition of Igboho no stop di excitement of e supporters afta Court award di plenty money.

Lawyer wey represent DSS no greet ok to tori pipo.

But Yomi Aliyu, Lawyer to Sunday Igboho say di decision of di court no surprise dem.