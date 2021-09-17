Resident doctors strike in Nigeria: Court rule say doctors NARD end dia strike
Latest news on resident doctors strike be say Justice Bashar Attahiru Alkali of di National Industrial Court don rule say make all di National Association of Resident Doctors NARD end their strike and return to work immediately.
Dem say make di strike end pending di determination of di substantive suit.
Di strike action of di Nigerian Resident Doctors (NARD) don cause major gbege on medical services in gomment hospitals across di kontri .
More details dey come.
Latest news on resident doctors strike: Nigeria FG hopes for doctors to resume Monday dey flat
Dis mean say any hope say di doctors fit resume work on Monday don dey flat.