Although resident doctors be post-graduate doctors wey dey train for di main goment hospitals to become specialists, dia strike dey affect hospitals and patients

Latest news on resident doctors strike be say Justice Bashar Attahiru Alkali of di National Industrial Court don rule say make all di National Association of Resident Doctors NARD end their strike and return to work immediately.

Dem say make di strike end pending di determination of di substantive suit.

Di strike action of di Nigerian Resident Doctors (NARD) don cause major gbege on medical services in gomment hospitals across di kontri .

