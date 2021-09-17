Resident doctors strike in Nigeria: Court rule say doctors NARD end dia strike

48 minutes wey don pass

Although resident doctors be post-graduate doctors wey dey train for di main goment hospitals to become specialists, dia strike dey affect hospitals and patients

Latest news on resident doctors strike be say Justice Bashar Attahiru Alkali of di National Industrial Court don rule say make all di National Association of Resident Doctors NARD end their strike and return to work immediately.