Eunice Osayande: Brussels go name street after sex worker wey dem murder

41 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Kevin Van den Panhuyzen/BRUZZ Wetin we call dis foto, Protests happun afta one customer kill Eunice Osayande for June 2018

Di city of Brussels dey reason to name one street afta one Nigerian sex worker wey dem kill for June 2018.

Dis na part of wider campaign to recognise women and victims of sexual violence for Belgium.

Di city council say di street go dey bear di name 'Eunice Osayande', wey one of her customers stab to death for June 2018.

Na di promise of work and brighter future for Europe, make Osayande enta di Belgian capital for 2016.

She believe di men wey bin invite her be acting agents wey go make her film star, but dem be human traffickers.

As she land Brussels, immediately dem bin force her into prostitution.

Dem bin tell her say she owe di smuggling gang €45,000 (£38,000; $52,000) for her transit, pimps and rent.

For June 2018, one customer for di Gare du Nord district stab 23-year-old Osayande 17 times.

Afta her death, protests by migrant sex workers for Brussels start as di protesters dey demand beta working conditions and dem call on local authorities to create clear legal guidelines for di sector.

Prostitution no dey illegal in Belgium but e no get unified national rules.

Wia dis foto come from, Kevin Van den Panhuyzen/BRUZZ Wetin we call dis foto, Ms Osayande traffickers bin wan collect thousands of pounds

Di street go be di first to give name after sex worker in di kontri, according to Belgium broadcaster RTBF.

Di street, wey dey under construction, go officially open in di next few months.