Aboki FX: Why CBN say dem go shut down di online foreign exchange platform

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, CBN Wetin we call dis foto, If BDC no get access to forex, dem fit run out of business

Central bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele don tok say di apex bank go shut down di operations of Aboki FX.

Aboki FX na one website wey dey knack informate about foreign exchange give pipo.

Oga Emefiele wey tok dis one after di Monetary policy committee two-day meeting for Abuja on Friday describe di website as one "illegal and criminal platform wey dey do illegal forex transactions and dey give tori on parallel market forex price ontop di rise in FX rates against Nigeria."

E say di bank also get plans to prosecute di owner of di platform wey im name bi Adedotun Oniwinde.

Di CBN oga say "I don give instructions to our experts to go after im website and let am dey clear say we go go afta am, sake of we no fit allow dis to kontinue."

Emefiele add say CBN no sabi any forex market window apart from Investors and Exporters window.

According to Emefiele, di owner of di currency exchange website na Nigerian Oniwinde Adedotun wey dey live for di abroad but wan cause gbege for di Nigeria economy and di government no go fold hands dey look.

Wetin be Aboki FX?

Aboki FX na one online platform wey dey show live exchange rate. and dey show instant conversion of foreign currency.

Many pipo dey enter dis website wey CBN tok say na illegal to see tori about foreign money like Cryptocurrency, BDC rate, ATM rate market news, travel plus parallel market rate. As of today, di website dey show say Naira to dollar exchange rate be 560/570. but wetin no dey clear be how di owner dey run tins.