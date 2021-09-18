Major Christopher Datong: Nigeria Army narrate rescue of NDA Datong wey bandits kidnap

Remember Major Christopher Datong?

E be dat Army officer wey bandits kidnap on August 24, 2021 for Nigerian Defence Academy.

Nigerian Army say on Friday night dem rescue di Army officer wey dem kidnap during one attack on Nigeria Defence Academy inside Kaduna.

Gunmen attack di top military school and kidnap Major Datong after killing two of im colleagues.

Di officer remain wit di captors for nearly four weeks.

Colonel Ezindu Idimah, Army PRO for 1 Division Kaduna confam di soja release for inside statement.

How we rescue Major Christopher Datong - Nigerian Army

Nigerian Army say one joint military rescue operation n aim dem carri out to rescue Major Christopher Datong.

Army spokesman Col. Ezindu Idima tok for statement say di operation led to di "destruction of plenti identified bandits' camps for di Afaka- Birnin Gwari general area."

Bandits wey pass 20 dey reportedly killed, di statement add.

Idima explain say di rescued officer sustain a minor injury during di rescue operation.

And dem don treat for one medical facility before dem hand am over to di authorities of Nigeria Defence Academy "for further action".

Di August 24 attack on Nigeria Defence Academy bin spark widespread fear over worsening insecurity across di west African nation.

Many bin describe di killings and abduction inside di top military facility by armed men as embarrassing.

Some say e dey daring and fit be indication of Nigeria terrible security situation.