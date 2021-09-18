Abdelaziz Bouteflika death: Algerian former president don die

one hour wey don pass

Algeria former president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika don die.

Bouteflika die afta long sickness at di age of 84.

Di Algerian former leader bin lead di kontri for almost two decades.

E step down for 2019 afta im attempt for a fifth term for office lead to plenty serious street protests.

Di ex-president play key role for Algeria war of independence for di 1950s and 60s.

Then for 1999, as Algeria comot from one brutal civil war wey kill almost 200,000 pipo, e become president at di advice of di military.

Bouteflika no dey too show for public since e get stroke for 2013 wey affect im speech and movement.

Abdelaziz Bouteflika political career

Di former president political career bin start early: After Algeria gain independence from France in 1962.

E e become di world youngest minister of foreign affairs wen e still dey im mid-twenties, one record wey still stand gidigba.

He hold di position for 16 years.

Bouteflika na active member of di UN. As president of di general assembly in 1974.

E e invite Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat to address di UN governing body - extraordinary and ground-breaking move.

He also insist say China suppose get seat for di UN and e stand against apartheid for South Africa.

E dey im achievement say e give young Nelson Mandela im first military training.

Bouteflika bin pass part of di 1980s for exile, as e dey avoid corruption charges wey dem later drop against am.

E return home in di 1990s and take office for 1999 - Algeria's first civilian leader in more than three decades.

Di man wey many pipo sabi as "Boutef" manage to broker peace between di army and armed Islamist militants wey dey fight di kontri civil war.

For 2008, e begin make changes to Algeria constitution wey remove di two-term limit for presidents. E dey re-elected two times even wit di charges of magomago wey full im hand.

When di 2011 Arab Spring protests happun across North Africa, Bouteflika quickly increase public subsidies and end Algeria long-standing state of emergency.

Im final public appearance na for 2017, four years afta e get stroke, when e commission one metro station and di newly renovated Ketchaoua mosque for Algiers.

By dis time, many pipo dey see im younger brother, Said Bouteflika as di pesin wey dey really rule di kontri behind di scenes.

When e dey announced say di president wey dey sick go run for fifth term for 2019, protests spread across di kontri.

Di I no go gree turn into full-blown nationwide weekly demonstrations, di type wey Algeria neva see before.

Afta e don swear to to postpone elections and step down within a year, Bouteflika later dey forced to resign.

That go be di last time most Algerians see di man wey hold di presidency for 20 years.

Abdelaziz Bouteflika Profile

Abdelaziz Bouteflika na dominant figure for Algerian politics for more than six decades.

he serve as Algeria longest-serving president from 1999 to 2019.

Born to Algerian parents for Oujda, Morocco on 2 March 1937, Bouteflika become popularly sake of im intelligence from a very young age.

For im first year of high school, di Moroccan royal palace bin call im parents to congratulate di family on Bouteflika outstanding academic performance.

When e be 19 years old, Bouteflika join di National Liberation Army (ALN) - di armed wing of di National Liberation Front (FLN), one nationalist movement wey dey fight for Algerian independence from France.

Bouteflika impress di chief of staff of Algeria border army Houari Boumediene , sake of say e dey smart plus e get sharp mouth, because of that dem name am chief secretary until Algerian independence for 1962.

Boumediene later become Algeria second President, afta Ahmed Ben Bella.

When Boumediene and Ben Bella take control of Algeria for summer that year, Bouteflika dem name minister of youth and sport - e be only 25 years old.

A year later, for 1963, he become di world youngest minister of foreign affairs, record wey still stand.

Bouteflika dey named as president of di United Nations general assembly for 1974.

However, when President Houari Boumediene fall sick wit one form of cancer wey no dey common and die for 1978, Bouteflika lost im power base and e dey isolated for Algerian political arena.

E spend most of di next decade out of spotlight, e exile himsef go western Europe and di Arabian Gulf.

During dis time, Bouteflika dey accused say e embezzle money from Algeria foreign affairs department.

Plenty unrest, protest bin happun during im absence for di political scene. Afta one decade of massacre, military elite wey dy panick and wey dey desperate insist say make Bouteflika take over presidency, position wey im reason say dem suppose don offer am for late 1970's wen Boumediene die.

E win di presidential election for 1999, even though other candidates withdraw from di race because dem sense say e dey rigged.

E win second term for 2004.

In 2013 e suffer from stroke wey affect im movements wey leave am for wheelchair.

Despite im physical handicaps, di Bouteflika campaign announced im intention to run for a fifth term in February 2019. E be 81 years old.

Di announcement lead to nationwide protest and e dey forced to resign.

Bouteflika spend di rest of im days for medicalised residence for one Algiers suburbs.