BBNaija S6: From Angel to Yerins - Liquorose, Saskay top BBNaija richest housemates list

36 minutes wey don pass

Big Brother Naija reality TV show organizers don reveal a rich list of di 2021 housemates.

Dis list show di amount of money wey each of di "Shine Ya Eyes" housemates don earn so far for di TV reality.

Biggie put togeda di total money and reward wey di housemates dey earn through different tasks.

Dis money and gifts dey different from di real star prize.

From Angel to Yerins wey, dis na money for all di housemates to get some change wen dem return to di outside world.

Di star prize of Big Brother Naija TV reality na ninety million naira (N90,000,000) for di one lucky housemate wey go win di show.

Di BBNaija na Nigeria biggest TV reatity show and most housemates wey contest dey turn celebs for di kontri.

Sponsors of di reality show, they bring money, travel opportunities and plenty gifts for housemates wey go win di different task and competitions dem set.

Any team or individual housemate wey win di task go get di reward.

For di day 55 for di house, Big Brother show di amount housemates don make so far.

Liquorose - N5 311 730

Saskay - N5 005 865

Michael - N4 600 000

Cross - N3 716 666

Jaypaul - N3 339 197

Yousef - N2 372 531

Emmanuel - N2 317 595

Pere - N2 216 666

Saga - N2 104 587

Angel - N2 098 722

Whitemoney - N2 065 388

Nini - N1 366 666

Jackie BN1 100 000

Tega - N1 092 857

Queen - N950 000

Peace - N916 666

Sammie - N878 396

JMK - N811 730

Princess - N500 000

Arin - N442 857

Boma - N350 000

Maria - N300 000

KayveeN250 000

Niyi - N205 865

Beatrice - N142 857

Yerins - N142 857

Out of di 26 housemates wey feature for di reality show dis season, 15 don chop eviction.

Di five dey up for possible eviction dis week wey include Cross, Sasky, Yousef, Angel and Emmanuel.