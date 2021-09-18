BBNaija S6: From Angel to Yerins - Liquorose, Saskay top BBNaija richest housemates list
Big Brother Naija reality TV show organizers don reveal a rich list of di 2021 housemates.
Dis list show di amount of money wey each of di "Shine Ya Eyes" housemates don earn so far for di TV reality.
Biggie put togeda di total money and reward wey di housemates dey earn through different tasks.
Dis money and gifts dey different from di real star prize.
From Angel to Yerins wey, dis na money for all di housemates to get some change wen dem return to di outside world.
Di star prize of Big Brother Naija TV reality na ninety million naira (N90,000,000) for di one lucky housemate wey go win di show.
Di BBNaija na Nigeria biggest TV reatity show and most housemates wey contest dey turn celebs for di kontri.
Sponsors of di reality show, they bring money, travel opportunities and plenty gifts for housemates wey go win di different task and competitions dem set.
Any team or individual housemate wey win di task go get di reward.
For di day 55 for di house, Big Brother show di amount housemates don make so far.
- Liquorose - N5 311 730
- Saskay - N5 005 865
- Michael - N4 600 000
- Cross - N3 716 666
- Jaypaul - N3 339 197
- Yousef - N2 372 531
- Emmanuel - N2 317 595
- Pere - N2 216 666
- Saga - N2 104 587
- Angel - N2 098 722
- Whitemoney - N2 065 388
- Nini - N1 366 666
- Jackie BN1 100 000
- Tega - N1 092 857
- Queen - N950 000
- Peace - N916 666
- Sammie - N878 396
- JMK - N811 730
- Princess - N500 000
- Arin - N442 857
- Boma - N350 000
- Maria - N300 000
- KayveeN250 000
- Niyi - N205 865
- Beatrice - N142 857
- Yerins - N142 857
Out of di 26 housemates wey feature for di reality show dis season, 15 don chop eviction.
Di five dey up for possible eviction dis week wey include Cross, Sasky, Yousef, Angel and Emmanuel.
Di eviction go come up on Sunday, 19th September, 2021.