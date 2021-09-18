Afghanistan: Girls dey excluded as Afghan secondary schools reopen

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One teacher for work inside one Afghan classroom (file image)

Di Taliban don exclude girls from Afghan secondary schools, afta dem order only boys and male teachers to return to di classroom.

One statement from di Islamist group say secondary classes go resume but no make any mention of girls or women.

One Afghan schoolgirl tell BBC say she dey devastated. "Everything look very dark," she tok.

For anoda development, on Friday, di Taliban appear to don shutdown di women affairs ministry and replace am wit one department wey dey enforce strict religious doctrines before-before.

'School girls say dem dey worried about my future'

For inside statement wey dey issued ahead of Afghan schools reopening on Saturday, e say: "All male teachers and students should attend their educational institutions."

Secondary schools usually dey for students between age 13 and 18. Most schools also dey separated, wey go make am easy for di Taliban to close down schools for girls.

Schoolgirls and their parents say dia hope and future dey bleak.

"I dey so worried about my future," one Afghan schoolgirl wey hope to be lawyer tok.

Another schoolgirl, wey be 16-year-old from Kabul, say na "sorrowful day" for her.

"I bin wan become doctor! Now that dream don vanishe. I no think say dem go let us go back to school. Even if dem open high schools again, they no want make women dey educated."

Earlier dis week, di Taliban bin announce say women go dey allowed to study for universities, but dem no go fit do so alongside men and dem go get new dress code.

Some reason say di new rules go exclude women from education because di universities no get di resources to provide separate classes.

Since Taliban comot from power in 2001, plenty progress don dey to improve Afghanistan education enrolments and literacy rates - especially for girls and women.

Di number of girls for primary schools increase from almost zero to 2.5 million, while di female literacy rate nearly double in a decade to 30%.