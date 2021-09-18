MBGN 2021: Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria event dey hapun for Lagos - See wetin you need to know

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, MBGN Wetin we call dis foto, MBGN 2021 contestants

Di 33rd year of di Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, MBGN dey happun on Saturday di 18th of September for Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Di winner of di 2021 MBGN go represent Nigeria for Miss World pageant wey dem go do for Puerto Rico for 16th of December 2021.

Dis year edition, na comedian Bovi and media personality Toke Makinwa be hosts.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nyekachi Douglas

For 2019, Nyekachi Esther Douglas win di MBGN crown, she go on to win di Miss World Africa for di Miss World Pageant for 2019.

She bin win di heart of many Nigerians with her reaction to who win Miss World 2019, Miss Jamaica.

MBGN bin no hold for 2020 sake of coronavirus.

Di 2021 edition of di pageant dey hapun 20 years afta MBGN Agbani Darego win di Miss World crown for 2001.

Dem no do MBGN for 2020 because of Covid 19.