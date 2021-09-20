BBNaija S6: Saskay, Yousef eviction make fans drag Angel, plus Monday nomination update

Wia dis foto come from, BBNAIJA

Fans of Big Brother Naija reality television show don react to Sunday eviction wey see Yousef and Sasky leave di Shine Ya House game.

Tori be say five housemates bin dey up for possible eviction on Sunday dem be, Cross, Emmanuel, Yousef, Sakay and Angel.

Di fans save Cross, Emmanuel and Angel.

Yousef and Saskay na di fifteenth and sixteenth housemates to chop eviction dis season.

Afta dem get di least amount of votes from di fans of di show.

But some fans no dey happy say Angel avoid eviction yesterday.

Na Yousef first comot from di house afta di host Ebuka Obi Uchendu tell am to leave di house

As him join Ebuka on stage, Yousef say im no dey disappointed about im eviction.

Rather im dey, grateful say im make to di house till dis moment.

Im describe im stay for di game as "just sliding through" and add say e enjoy himself wella.

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

For im future plans Yousef tell Ebuka say im dey look forward to endorsements and acting movies.

Afta Yousef Saskay na di next to leave di house.

Dis na wetin she tok about her eviction, she say she tire for di whole reality TV show experience

She tell Ebuka say Jaypaul spoil her for di House and so she bin miss am wella wen him comot.

How di fans react?

Kelebogile Chauke say "Bigbrother don teach me neva to trust pipo, una say Sasky and Yousef get big fanbase chai."

For Nayiga Mariam Ndibulungi e tok say "di show dey scripted, una don dey save Saga now Angel but evict Maria. Hmm"

Meanwhile Kgothatso G Malwaeba say "seeing di poll una wish say Biggie evict 3 pipo abi? E choke Angel stays."

While Ifunaya say "Ojoro dey dis poll. Dem replace Sasky wit Angel."

Pat Amanda say "who vote for Angel ."

Na nine housemates remain for di house to compete for di star prize of wey be ninety million naira (N90,000,000) for di one lucky housemate wey go win di show.

On Monday 20 September 2021, na nomination and head of house games.

Di housemates go nominate each oda for possible eviction on Sunday. Di housemates wey get di highest number of votes go dey up.

While pesin wey win di head of house games go get automatic immunity from eviction.

But Biggie fit change di game at anytime.