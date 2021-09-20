Ghana traders lock up shops of foreign traders for Eastern Region for fresh trade wars

Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) members lock up de shops as protest against foreigners who dey operate retails shops.

Retail traders for New Juaben South Municipality as part of when dem describe as peaceful demonstration, lock some of de shops by force.

"Police for prevent illegal trading" be some of de writings dem put on placards during de protest.

According to GUTA members, de laws of Ghana no dey allow for foreigners to engage in de retail market.

During de lockdown process, de Ghanaian traders and one foreign trader who resist de locking of en shop almost turn chaotic.

Public Relations Officer of GUTA for Eastern Region, Darlen Nana Boateng talk Accra-based Citi News say "de tin turn chaotic small but that no be de plan we come with."

"He open de shop dey talk we say he go work, he no go comply to de directive" he add.

Ghana vs Nigeria trade wars

Ghana den Nigeria traders over de years dey fight each other inside de retail trade business.

For most Ghana traders, dema Nigerian counterparts for engage only is wholesale business based on Ghana laws.

But for Nigerian traders, dem believe say free trade among ECOWAS countries dey allow make dem operate in Ghana freely.

Sake of that GIPC Act which dey require foreigners to have $1 million minimum capital to do business in Ghana no be proper.

Around September last year, Nigeria House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila visit Ghana Prez Nana Akufo Addo to discuss de trade wars dem ways to resolve am.

Despite de diplomatic talks, some Nigerian traders for parts of Ghana no dey fit operate sale of dema shops still dey under lock and key.