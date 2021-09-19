Jolidee Matongo: Cyril Ramaphosa share condolence wit South African mayor wey die two months after im predecessor die too

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, CYRIL RAMAPHOSA Wetin we call dis foto, South Africa president mourn di death of Jolidee Matongo

South Africa President don express sadness on di death of di Mayor of Johannesburg, Jolidee Matongo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa for inside statement say nothing fit prepare kontri pipo for di sudden loss, wey don deprive di kontri centre of im Executive Mayor in two month.

Matongo death dey come two months afta di death of im predecessor , Geoff Makhubo, wey die for July sake of covid- 19 complications.

Mayor Matongo wey be 46 years old die inside motor accident on Saturday evening.

Di accident happun afta di mayor wit di president bin campaign for one local goment voter's registration drive for im birth place for Soweto.

Di president wey offer im condolences to Mayor Mantongo family, friends, colleagues, comrades and di residents of Johannesburg say di tragedy dey hard to bear.

Wia dis foto come from, CYRIL RAMAPHOSA

"E dey hard to comprehend dis tragedy wit di kain vitality and passion wey Mayor Matongo take interact wit me and residents of Soweto so shortly before im death."

"Nothing fit prepare any of us for dis sudden loss, wey don deprive our nation economic centre of im second executive Mayor in two months." E add.

Oga Ramaphosa wey tok about di last moment dem share together earlier in di day say Mayor Mantongo bin dey look forward to di forthcoming elections as e put im heart and soul to mobilize pipo for di city to come out vote on November 1st.

Plenty South Africans don begin pour in their tribute for di late mayor.

Jolidee Mantongo last moments

Wia dis foto come from, JOLIDEE MATONGO

Before im untimely death, Mantongo bin go campaign for im birthplace Soweto ahead of di local goment election wey go hold for November 1, 2021.

E bin visit some areas wit di president earlier in di day to educate residents on voters registration and wby dem suppose vote.

Im last tweet na "Voter Registration Weekend is fully underway."

Interesting Profile of Jolidee Matongo

Wia dis foto come from, JOLIDEE MATONGO

Mayor Jolidee Matongo bin dey elected unopposed as Mayor of South Africa commercial centre, Johannesburg on August 10, 2021, afta di death of im predecessor, Geoff Makhubo, wey die for July sake of covid- 19 complications.

E serve as Johannesburg mayor from August 10, 2021 until im death on September, 2021.

On 3rd August, Mantongo be one of di three candidates wey their names dey submitted to di ANC provincial executive committee and di ANC national executive committee by di ANC regional executive committee to replace Makhubo as mayor.

Dem consider am for di position and on August 5th, ANC national leadership formally endorse am as di only candidate nominated for di position.

Before im election as mayor, e serve as member of di Mayoral Committee (MMC) for finance under im predecessor.

Jolidee Matongo early years

Dem born Matongo for Soweto for 1975.

E get diploma for public management, B-Tech degree for public management from di University of South Africa and post graduate diploma management from Milpark Education. As at di time of im death, e bin dey study do rim Masters Degree in Public Management.

Matongo join politic wen e be 13 years old and e rise through di ranks.

E start as member of di Soweto Student Congress and di Congress of South African Students before e move on to serve as di regional head of communications for di ANC for eight years.