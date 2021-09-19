Obadiah Mailafia biography: Former CBN Deputy Governor Mailafia death, life time

19 September 2021, 16:00 WAT New Informate 12 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Obadiah Mailafia Wetin we call dis foto, Obadiah Mailafia

Former Central Bank of Nigeria Obadiah Mailafia don die, Nigeria media dey report.

Multiple sources say Mailafia die on Sunday 19 September, 2021 afta e sick small.

Oga Mailafia bin make news for August 2020 wen im tok say one Northern govnor na im be di leader of Boko Haram.

Dem born Obadiah Mailafia for 24 December 1956 and im be 64 years old.

Oga Mailafia na former Central Bank of Nigeria deputy governor and im be Development Economist & Consultant.

Obadiah Mailafia also be former official of di African Development Bank Group from 2001 to 2005 for Abidjan and Tunis.

E don be former Adviser to di President of di Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Obadiah Mailafia Career

Obadiah Mailafiaserve as former CBN Deputy Govnor from 2005 to 2007.

Mailafia play principal role for di banking consolidation exercise of 2005-2006 wey lead to reform of di Nigerian banking sector.

E bin oversee di reduction of di number of commercial banks in Nigeria, through mergers and acquisitions, from 89 to 25 consolidated

Mailafia don work as Chief of Staff of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group in Brussels.

E be banker and strategist with over two decades of professional experience in government, academia, international development, banking and finance.

Im be former Presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress ADC in di last election.

From 1982 to 1989, Mailafia be work as a Fellow and sometime Acting Research Director of di National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

He work for di team wey prepare a special report on Local Government Reforms from 1982-1983.

Di economist bin dey advise hedge funds, international firms, private equity funds and oda investors on emerging markets risks and opportunities.

Obadiah Mailafia areas of expertise na in investment research and management, industrial development and macroeconomics.

E also dey good in monetary policy, international trade, strategic management and leadership development.

Dr. Obadiah Mailafia serve for one committee wey advise di Federal Military Goment on a peaceful approach to di Nigeria-Cameroon Bakassi Peninsula Dispute.

Wia dis foto come from, @drobadiahmailafia Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Obadiah Mailafia

Obadiah Mailafia Educational background

He start im elementary education for Musha Sudan United Mission School from 1964 to 1969.

E proceed to Mada Hills Secondary School, Akwanga from 1970 to 1974.

For im A 'Levels, e attend School of Basic Studies (SBS) at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, between 1974 and 1975.

E later graduate in 1978 with a B.Sc. Honours Social Sciences degree (Politics, Economics, and Sociology).

Dr. Obadiah Mailafia also obtained an M.Sc. from di same institution.

Afta dat e come win a French Government Scholarship to France, wia e earn a Certificate in French Language and Civilization from the University of Clermont-Ferrand in 1985.

In 1986 he also earned di Diplôme (equivalent to a M.Phil.) in international economics from di Institut International d'Administration Public (IIAP).

Dat be di the international wing and sister institution of di prestigious École Nationale d'administration (ENA) of France.

Mailafia get a doctorate in International Political Economy from Oxford University.

Obadiah Mailafia do lecturer work for some international college and university.

Until im death Obadiah bin sit on board of several companies, including membership of Advisory Board of Economists President of di Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Obadaiah Malafia na political philosopher, newspaper columnist and radio/TV commentator.

E also be public intellectual and African wildlife conservation activist.