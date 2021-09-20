Emmy Awards 2021: List of winners and photos of celebs red carpet looks
Di brightest stars in television gada for Los Angeles, United State of America on Sunday for di 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Netflix feem na im dominate di Emmy Awards, dia drama series The Crown and another film, titled The Queen's Gambit each win eleven awards
Apple comedy Ted Lasso na also big winners too. Here na rundown of how e waka;
Outstanding drama series
- The Boys
- Bridgerton
- WINNER: The Crown
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
- This Is Us
Outstanding limited series
- I May Destroy You
- Mare Of Easttown
- WINNER: The Queen's Gambit
- Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
Outstanding comedy series
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- The Flight Attendant
- The Kominsky Method
- Pen15
- WINNER: Ted Lasso
Lead actor in a drama series
- Sterling K Brown - This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country
- WINNER: Josh O'Connor - The Crown
- Regé-Jean Page - Bridgerton
- Billy Porter - Pose
- Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Lead actress in a drama series
- Uzo Aduba - Treatment
- WINNER: Olivia Colman - The Crown
- Emma Corrin - The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
- Mj Rodriguez - Pose
- Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country
Supporting actor in a drama series
- WINNER: Tobias Menzies - The Crown
- O-T Fagbenle - The Handmaid's Tale
- Max Minghella - The Handmaid's Tale
- Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid's Tale
- Michael K Williams - Lovecraft Country
- Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian
- John Lithgow - Perry Mason
- Chris Sullivan - This Is Us
Supporting actress in a drama series
- WINNER: Gillian Anderson - The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
- Emerald Fennell - The Crown
- Madeleine Brewer - The Handmaid's Tale
- Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale
- Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis - Lovecraft Country
Lead actor in a limited series or movie
- Paul Bettany - WandaVision
- Hugh Grant - The Undoing
- WINNER: Ewan McGregor - Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
- Leslie Odom Jr - Hamilton
Lead actress in a limited series or movie
- Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
- Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit
- WINNER: Kate Winslet - Mare Of Easttown
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster - The Queen's Gambit
- Daveed Diggs - Hamilton
- Paapa Essiedu - I May Destroy You
- Jonathan Groff - Hamilton
- WINNER: Evan Peters - Mare Of Easttown
- Anthony Ramos - Hamilton
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie
- Renee Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton
- Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision
- Moses Ingram - The Queen's Gambit
- WINNER: Julianne Nicholson - Mare Of Easttown
- Jean Smart - Mare Of Easttown
Lead actor in a comedy series
- Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
- Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
- William H Macy - Shameless
- WINNER: Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson - Kenan
Lead actress in a comedy series
- Aidy Bryant - Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
- Allison Janney - Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
- WINNER: Jean Smart - Hacks
Supporting actor in a comedy series
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Hacks
- WINNER: Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt - Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser - The Kominsky Method
- Jeremy Swift - Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
- Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Supporting actress in a comedy series
- Rosie Perez - The Flight Attendant
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live
- Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live
- Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
- WINNER: Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Outstanding reality competition series
- Nailed It!
- The Amazing Race
- WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding variety talk series
- Conan
- Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding variety sketch series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- WINNER: Saturday Night Live
Outstanding variety special (pre-recorded)
- Bo Burnham: Inside
- David Byrne's American Utopia
- 8:46 - Dave Chappelle
- Friends: The Reunion
- WINNER: Hamilton
- A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Writing for a comedy series
- Steve Yockey - The Flight Attendant
- Meredith Scardino - Girls5eva
- WINNER: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Stansky - Hacks
- Maya Erskine - Pen15
- Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly - Ted Lasso (Make Rebecca Great Again)
- Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly- Ted Lasso (Pilot)
Writing for a drama series
- Rebecca Sonnenshine - The Boys
- WINNER: Peter Morgan - The Crown
- Yahlin Chang - The Handmaid's Tale
- Misha Green (teleplay) - Lovecraft Country
- Dave Filoni - The Mandalorian (Chapter 13: The Jedi)
- Jon Favreau - The Mandalorian (Chapter 16: The Rescue)
- Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady - Pose (The Finale)
Writing for a limited series, movie or drama
- WINNER: Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
- Brad Ingelsby - Mare Of Easttown
- Scott Frank - The Queen's Gambit
- Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron - Wandavision (All-New Halloween Spooktacular)
- Jac Schaeffer - WandaVision (Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience)
- Laura Donney - WandaVision (Previously On)
Director for a comedy series
- James Burrows - B Positive (Pilot)
- Susanna Fogel - The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency)
- WINNER: Lucia Aniello - Hacks (Pilot)
- James Widdoes - Mom (Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak)
- Zach Braff - Ted Lasso (Biscuits)
- MJ Delaney - Ted Lasso (The Hope That Kills You)
Directing for a drama series
- Julie Anne Robinson - Bridgerton (Diamond Of The First Water)
- Benjamin Caron - The Crown (Fairytale)
- WINNER: Jessica Hobbs - The Crown (War)
- Liz Garbus - The Handmaid's Tale (The Wilderness)
- Jon Favreau - The Mandalorian (Chapter 9: The Marshal)
- Steven Canals - Pose (Series Finale)
Directing for a limited series
- Thomas Kail - Hamilton
- Michaela Coel and Sam Miller - I May Destroy You (Ego Death)
- Sam Miller - I May Destroy You (Eyes, Eyes, Eyes, Eyes)
- Craig Zobel - Mare Of Easttown
- WINNER: Scott Frank - The Queen's Gambit
- Barry Jenkins - The Underground Railroad
- Matt Shakman - WandaVision
In Pictures: The Emmy Award red Carpet
Many nominees show face for di red carpet in person afta last year event most of dem appear virtually.
While plenti of di A-list nominees appear for di ceremony inside LA, some of di British talent appear from London.
Here na round-up of di most eye-catching suits and dresses wey show face for di Sunday Emmy Awards.
Anya Taylor-Joy feature for Netflix chess drama The Queen's Gambit, wey win best limited series.
Emerald Fennell, dey nominated for her portrayal of di Duchess of Cornwall for The Crown, na one of di British nominees wey attend di Emmys London base.
Di stars of RuPaul's Drag Race, including RuPaul imself (second left), collect di prize for outstanding reality competition series.
Michael Douglas, wey dem nominate for best comedy actor for e performance for di Kominskey Method, waka di red carpet with im wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Kenan Thompson dey nominated for both lead comedy actor and supporting comedy actor - for Kenan and Saturday Night Live respectively.
Schitt Creek sweep di Emmys last year, but dia stars no dey able to attend di Los Angeles ceremony. Dis year, Eugene and Dan Levy dey there in pesin and present one award later for night with co-stars Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy.
Comedian and actor Cedric di Entertainer host di ceremony for Los Angeles.
Kaley Cuoco, wey dey known for featuring in The Big Bang Theory, dey nominated for best comedy actress for her performance for di Flight Attendant.
British actress Cynthia Erivo, wey play Aretha Franklin for di series Genius: Aretha, dey nominated for best lead actress in a limited series.
Jason Sudeikis, wey play di titular role in Ted Lasso, win di award for best comedy actor.
Mare of Easttown star Kate Winslet take home di prize for best actress in a limited series.
Di Crown star Josh O'Connor win di award for best lead actor in a drama series for im portrayal of Prince Charles.
Gillian Anderson, take home best supporting drama actress for playing Margaret Thatcher for The Crown, and attend di ceremony London hub ondi Strand.
British actress Emma Corrin, wey play Princess Diana, na one of di only stars of The Crown to go home empty handed.
Billy Porter dey nominated for lead drama actor for im performance in Pose, wey also dey recognise for di best drama series category.
Comic actor Seth Rogen present di first prize of di night - comedy supporting actress, wey go to Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham.
Olivia Colman dey named as best drama actress for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II for The Crown. She also attend di Emmys from London.