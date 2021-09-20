Emmy Awards 2021: List of winners and photos of celebs red carpet looks

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di stars of RuPaul's Drag Race

Di brightest stars in television gada for Los Angeles, United State of America on Sunday for di 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Netflix feem na im dominate di Emmy Awards, dia drama series The Crown and another film, titled The Queen's Gambit each win eleven awards

Apple comedy Ted Lasso na also big winners too. Here na rundown of how e waka;

Outstanding drama series

The Boys

Bridgerton

WINNER: The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding limited series

I May Destroy You

Mare Of Easttown

WINNER: The Queen's Gambit

Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding comedy series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

WINNER: Ted Lasso

Lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K Brown - This Is Us

Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country

WINNER: Josh O'Connor - The Crown

Regé-Jean Page - Bridgerton

Billy Porter - Pose

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Lead actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba - Treatment

WINNER: Olivia Colman - The Crown

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez - Pose

Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country

Supporting actor in a drama series

WINNER: Tobias Menzies - The Crown

O-T Fagbenle - The Handmaid's Tale

Max Minghella - The Handmaid's Tale

Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid's Tale

Michael K Williams - Lovecraft Country

Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian

John Lithgow - Perry Mason

Chris Sullivan - This Is Us

Supporting actress in a drama series

WINNER: Gillian Anderson - The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Emerald Fennell - The Crown

Madeleine Brewer - The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis - Lovecraft Country

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Paul Bettany - WandaVision

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

WINNER: Ewan McGregor - Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr - Hamilton

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

WINNER: Kate Winslet - Mare Of Easttown

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster - The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs - Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu - I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff - Hamilton

WINNER: Evan Peters - Mare Of Easttown

Anthony Ramos - Hamilton

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Renee Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision

Moses Ingram - The Queen's Gambit

WINNER: Julianne Nicholson - Mare Of Easttown

Jean Smart - Mare Of Easttown

Lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

William H Macy - Shameless

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson - Kenan

Lead actress in a comedy series

Aidy Bryant - Shrill

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney - Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

WINNER: Jean Smart - Hacks

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Hacks

WINNER: Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt - Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser - The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift - Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Rosie Perez - The Flight Attendant

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

WINNER: Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Outstanding reality competition series

Nailed It!

The Amazing Race

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Mare of Easttown stars Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson win best supporting actor and actress in a limited series

Outstanding variety talk series

Conan

Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding variety sketch series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

WINNER: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding variety special (pre-recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne's American Utopia

8:46 - Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

WINNER: Hamilton

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Writing for a comedy series

Steve Yockey - The Flight Attendant

Meredith Scardino - Girls5eva

WINNER: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Stansky - Hacks

Maya Erskine - Pen15

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly - Ted Lasso (Make Rebecca Great Again)

Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly- Ted Lasso (Pilot)

Writing for a drama series

Rebecca Sonnenshine - The Boys

WINNER: Peter Morgan - The Crown

Yahlin Chang - The Handmaid's Tale

Misha Green (teleplay) - Lovecraft Country

Dave Filoni - The Mandalorian (Chapter 13: The Jedi)

Jon Favreau - The Mandalorian (Chapter 16: The Rescue)

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady - Pose (The Finale)

Writing for a limited series, movie or drama

WINNER: Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You

Brad Ingelsby - Mare Of Easttown

Scott Frank - The Queen's Gambit

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron - Wandavision (All-New Halloween Spooktacular)

Jac Schaeffer - WandaVision (Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience)

Laura Donney - WandaVision (Previously On)

Director for a comedy series

James Burrows - B Positive (Pilot)

Susanna Fogel - The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency)

WINNER: Lucia Aniello - Hacks (Pilot)

James Widdoes - Mom (Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak)

Zach Braff - Ted Lasso (Biscuits)

MJ Delaney - Ted Lasso (The Hope That Kills You)

Directing for a drama series

Julie Anne Robinson - Bridgerton (Diamond Of The First Water)

Benjamin Caron - The Crown (Fairytale)

WINNER: Jessica Hobbs - The Crown (War)

Liz Garbus - The Handmaid's Tale (The Wilderness)

Jon Favreau - The Mandalorian (Chapter 9: The Marshal)

Steven Canals - Pose (Series Finale)

Directing for a limited series

Thomas Kail - Hamilton

Michaela Coel and Sam Miller - I May Destroy You (Ego Death)

Sam Miller - I May Destroy You (Eyes, Eyes, Eyes, Eyes)

Craig Zobel - Mare Of Easttown

WINNER: Scott Frank - The Queen's Gambit

Barry Jenkins - The Underground Railroad

Matt Shakman - WandaVision

In Pictures: The Emmy Award red Carpet

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Former Emmy winner Sarah Paulson return to di ceremony to present di award for limited series

Many nominees show face for di red carpet in person afta last year event most of dem appear virtually.

While plenti of di A-list nominees appear for di ceremony inside LA, some of di British talent appear from London.

Here na round-up of di most eye-catching suits and dresses wey show face for di Sunday Emmy Awards.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy feature for Netflix chess drama The Queen's Gambit, wey win best limited series.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell, dey nominated for her portrayal of di Duchess of Cornwall for The Crown, na one of di British nominees wey attend di Emmys London base.

Di stars of RuPaul's Drag Race, including RuPaul imself (second left), collect di prize for outstanding reality competition series.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas, wey dem nominate for best comedy actor for e performance for di Kominskey Method, waka di red carpet with im wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson dey nominated for both lead comedy actor and supporting comedy actor - for Kenan and Saturday Night Live respectively.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Eugene and Dan Levy

Schitt Creek sweep di Emmys last year, but dia stars no dey able to attend di Los Angeles ceremony. Dis year, Eugene and Dan Levy dey there in pesin and present one award later for night with co-stars Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Cedric The Entertainer

Comedian and actor Cedric di Entertainer host di ceremony for Los Angeles.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco, wey dey known for featuring in The Big Bang Theory, dey nominated for best comedy actress for her performance for di Flight Attendant.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Cynthia Erivo

British actress Cynthia Erivo, wey play Aretha Franklin for di series Genius: Aretha, dey nominated for best lead actress in a limited series.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis, wey play di titular role in Ted Lasso, win di award for best comedy actor.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Kate Winslet

Mare of Easttown star Kate Winslet take home di prize for best actress in a limited series.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Josh O'Connor

Di Crown star Josh O'Connor win di award for best lead actor in a drama series for im portrayal of Prince Charles.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson, take home best supporting drama actress for playing Margaret Thatcher for The Crown, and attend di ceremony London hub ondi Strand.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Emma Corrin

British actress Emma Corrin, wey play Princess Diana, na one of di only stars of The Crown to go home empty handed.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Billy Porter

Billy Porter dey nominated for lead drama actor for im performance in Pose, wey also dey recognise for di best drama series category.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Seth Rogen

Comic actor Seth Rogen present di first prize of di night - comedy supporting actress, wey go to Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Olivia Colman