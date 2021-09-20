Ipob Sit-at-home order: Nigeria easterners don tire for weekly Monday sit-at home - Report

Wia dis foto come from, Collage Wetin we call dis foto, Ipob Leader Nnamdi Kanu

E be like sey residents of South eastern Nigeria don begin tire for di weekly sit-at-home for di region.

Most cities for South east of Nigeria bin bubble wit commercial activities Monday, BBC Pidgin report find out.

Di situation of tins for most cities of di region don change six weeks since di pipo begin observe di sit-at-home.

On 20 September, 2021 most of di south eastern cities come alive wit commercial activities unlike wetin dey happen before.

Secession group Indigenous People of Biafra [Ipob] don chop Nigeria goment don ban.

Ipob bin declare a sit at home order to protest di arrest and detention of dia leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Di Ipob later suspend di order - dem say na directive wey dem get from dia leader Nnamdi Kanu.

But despite di suspension South east residents continue to obey di order sake of fear of attack by extreme members of di banned group.

Di pipo of South eastern Nigeria don spend up to six weeks dey obey order wey a banned goment group bin don suspend.

Di weekly sit-at home dey ground economic activities for all di states of di region every Monday.

But on Monday 20 September, 2021 di city of Owerri wey dey popular for business activities dey alive unlike oda weeks.

Wetin we call dis foto, Ishi-Gate, Umuahia Abia state 20 Sept. 2021

Wetin we call dis foto, Patrol Armoured Tanker for Unizik Junction, Awka Anambra State 20 Sept. 2021

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Some traders for Aba, Abia state

Wetin we call dis foto, One food market for Owerri, Imo state

"We don tire for dis weekly sit at home. Monday na di most important day of di week for anybody," one cyclist tell BBC Pidgin Tori pesin for Owerri, di Imo state capital.

Umuahia and Abakaliki na oda cities for South east we witness small return of commercial activities.

For Umudike Junction few kilometres to Michael Okpara University for Abia state we observe sey school pupils dey school and most banks including shops dey open business.

Ifeanyi Nwokorie, wey dey sell car batteries for Ishi-gate for Umuahia say "We hope sey goment go fit provide security so dat pipo fit begin come out come do dia business.

Pipo no like di sit-at-home but na fear dey us dey for our house. So we just dey pray make goment help us to end dis tin."

Commercial activities don also resume for Regina Junction, Awka Anambra state.

Dis na afta di state govnor Willie Obiano lead security pipo to encourage Banks and residents to come out to do dia business.

Security pipo also dey for most part of di city to provide cover for pipo wey dey do dia business.

Di trial of di proscribed separatist leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu don dey adjourned until October 21 2021.

For di resumed hearing for di Federal High Court on 26, July, di presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako say she no dey go ahead wit di case as di defendant, Nnamdi Kanu no dey physically present for di court.

Di prosecution team bin no give reasons for di absence if di leader of di banned group but afta closed door meeting, she bin adjourn di case.

She also reject di requests by Kanu lawyer to transfer am go di Nigeria correctional centre afta di lawyers express concerns about im safety and lack of access to am.