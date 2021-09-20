Imo State News: Darlington Odumeh murder go force courts for Imo state to empty

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Empty court for Nigeria

Lawyers for Imo state eastern Nigeria no go near courts for three days.

Dis na sake of Darlington Odumeh wey gunmen kill for di Orlu area of di state last week.

Why di gunmen target Odumeh wey be lawyer never clear.

But di Lawyers don agree to avoid di courts in protest for wetin happen.

"All five Branches of di Nigerian Bar Association for Imo State, go boycott all courts.

"All lawyers go begin di boycott from Tuesday di 21st to Wednesday di 22nd days of September, 2021.

"Dis na sake of di alleged murder of Barr. C. D. Omekagu-Odumeh wey be of di Orlu Branch of di NBA by unknown assailants"

Na NBA direct dia members.

NBA ask for Police intervention

Jude Ogemba, Owerri Branch Chairman of di Nigeria Bar Association [NBA] say security agencies no dey do much to protect Lawyers for Imo.

Ogemba tell BBC Pidgin sey di murder of Darlington Odumeh no be di first of e kind for Imo state.

"Some assailants also kill one Lawyer for Owerri early dis year 2021," di NBA Chairman tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Fedeeal High Court Owerri, Imo state

Wetin we call dis foto, National Industrial Court Complex, Owerri Imo state

Wetin we call dis foto, Imo State Judiciary, Owerri

E say di boycott of di courts na dia way to protest di attack and killing of Lawyers for Imo state.

According to Ogemba "Dem murder our colleague for cold blood. Di Lawyer bin dey inside im office wen di gunmen just enter go shoot am.

Dis no be di first time dis kain tin dey happen. Di last incident na early dis year for Owerri.

We want make security agencies investigate di matter.