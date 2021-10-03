Joe Igbokwe Nnewi home for Anambra burn, APC chieftain reaction to di incident

Unknown pesins don go burn down di house of All Progressives Congress chieftain Joe Igbokwe.

Di incident happun on Sunday morning for di countryhome of Igbokwe inside Nnewi, Anambra State.

Igbokwe wey also be aide to Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirm di incident for inside Facebook post wey im make.

"Here it is. My Home for Nnewi don dey sacrificed," na so im tok. "Nobody die. To God be di glory."

For some time now, south east Nigeria don dey hot sake of violent attacks.

Dis na di latest from di region barely days after gunmen kill Dr Chike Akunyili, husband to late Director-General of National Agency for Food & Drug Administration (NAFDAC).

Nigeria police never tok anytin about di incident wey happun for Igbokwe countryhome.

