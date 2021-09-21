Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara: Kano State wan do psychiatric test for Muslim clerics

21 September 2021, 21:58 WAT New Informate 7 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara

Kano state goment wan begin demand for mental report from clerics as requirement to preach Islam for di northwest Nigerian state.

'Psychiatric test suppose start from goment side before clerics'

One of di most popular islamic clerics for Nigeria Sheik Nuru Khalid tell BBC News Pidgin say;

Di plan by Kano state goment for northern Nigeria to begin ask for mental test report from each cleric before dem allow am preach no be good thing.

Di Apo mosque imam wey dey very vocal especially in recent times regarding di state of Nigeria as a kontri add say;

Di Kano state plan go allow politcians to dey victimise clerics wey dem feel say no dey dia side.

"Dis plan by Kano state goment to dey ask for mental report from clerics go open doors to a lot of issues.

"For example goment fit use am to stop or ridicule cleric wey dem feel say no dey dia side by just saying na mad pesin."

"So if truly dem wan di plan to work di first thing na to start from goment pipo.

"Make dem make psychiatric test compulsory for dia side and dat way clerics go accept am."

On Monday, commissioner for religious affairs for Kano Dr Muhammad Tahir comot to tok say;

Di ministry dey put in finishing touches before dem submit proposal to state assembly to enact law wey go make am compulsory for clerics to submit mental health report before dem go get licence to preach.

Chairmo of Kano clerics union Mallam Ibrahim Khalil on same Monday comot to condemn di Kano state plan.

And just like Sheik Khalid tok say make politicians first submit themselves to di mental first before extending to dem.

Dis move bring about a lot of discussion and reaction across Kano state wey get di highest number of muslims for Nigeria.

Tukur Tukur na journalist for Kano and e tell BBC News Pidgin say e feel say di move by Kano goment na good one wey go sanitize preaching.

Although di test suppose be for some not all clerics, Tukur.

Wetin we call dis foto, Sheikh Kabara and Govnor Ganduje of Kano State

Wetin make Kano wan begin psychiatric test for Muslim clerics

Two months ago Kano state goment suspend and order arrest of Sheik Abduljabbar Kabara.

Dem arrest Kabara over im method of preaching wey many muslims across northern Nigeria say dey blasphemous to di holy prophet.

Di state goment organise public hearing wia di suspended cleric fail to really defend himself for di gathering.

E make di goment start for im prosecution for Sharia court.

Few weeks ago for court, Sheik Abduljabbar fail to tok or respond to any kwesions or enquiries for court.

Dis make di judge to order say make dem carry am go psychiatric hospital to check im mental health.