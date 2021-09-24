Boko Haram: ‘Just like yesterday di pain of losing my five children at once still fresh’ - Victim react to UNICEF report on killings of children

17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NASiru Zabarmari Wetin we call dis foto, Fotos of children victims of Boko Haram

Di United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) don comot to tok say na 300,000 children die in 12 years as a result of di kill-kill wey dey happen for north eastern Nigeria.

Dis latest report also yan say about 5,129 children dey battle with mental wahala because of all di bad bad tins wey don happun for dat region.

Nasiru Zabarmari lose five children at once wen Boko Haram kill over 70 farmers for dia town for December last year for di village of Zabarmari for Borno state and e tell BBC Pidgin say dis figure from UNICEF no be just statistic as e dey pain am say im children follow join.

"Till dis day, di pain still dey fresh as if na yesterday e happun, dis na children wey dey try helep dia family by earning something from di farmland before dis evil pipo go kill dem."

"I tink about dem everyday and I pray for dia souls and dey hope say one day we go meet to part no more." E tok.

Hauwa Sani wey dey for neighbouring Yobe state also lose her pikin wen Boko Haram attack Government Secondary School Mamudo for 2013 killing 42 pipo.

Di mother tell BBC say she still dey remember wetin she dey do wen call come in to tell her wetin happun for her pikin school.

"I dey inside kitchen dey try put pot for fire wen call come in from pesin wey I know for Mamudo town to tell me wetin happun, na so I just start to cry."

"By di time we reach di school, dem don already move all di dead and injured to di hospital and na dia iI go see my son wey die from gunshots."

Hauwa say she dey pray say dis na di last time wey UNICEF or any oda body go release dis kain figures because for di parents e dey bring back painful and bad memories of wetin dem go through.

Wia dis foto come from, Nasiru Zabarmari Wetin we call dis foto, 14 year old Sani Nasir dey among pipo wey dey work for farm wey Boko Haram kill last year

Wetin di UNICEF report tok

For dia latest statistics, UNICEF say over one million pipo don dey displaced within di period dem review.

Di agency say no fewer dan 5,129 out-of-school children dey currently battlle mental health challenges as a result of di fight-fight for di North.

According to di statement released togeda by di European Union (EU) and UNICEF, one recent Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) needs assessment of children conflict-affect for di north-east Nigeria; show say psychosocial distress dey manifest as high level of anxiety, suspiciousness, anger, aggressiveness, and hyper-vigilance.

"Di scars of conflict dey real and dey affect di children," Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative for Nigeria tok.

"Too many children for North East Nigeria dey fall victim to conflict wey dem no start. Attacks against children must stop immediately. In di meantime, we dey committed to working with our partners to provide psychosocial and oda support to conflict-affected children so dem fit regain dia childhood and restart dia lives.'' E tok.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Abubakar Shekau say na Sharia im bin wan pipo to practice inside Boko Haram territory

Horrors of di past for northeastern Nigeria

For 12 years since di start of Boko Haram, no region for Nigeria don suffer like di north east because apart from di number of pipo killed, di ones wey di kasala also displace plenty wella.

Tori dey ofdi time Boko Haram kill over a 100 pipo for some villages or towns not to talk of bombings of mosques and churches wey kill plenti pipo.

Just last year, Boko Haram attack Zabarmari town rice farmers wia dem use knife cut di throats of over 70 of dem.

Uptill today, many of di girls wey dem kidnap on April 14 2014 from goment girls school for Chibok neva experience freedom seven years after dat horror.

Wia dis foto come from, Nasiru Zabarmari Wetin we call dis foto, Nasiru Zabarmari lose five children at once wen Boko Haram kill over 70 farmers for dia town for December last year for di village od Zabarmari

Peace don dey gradually return?

In di last couple of months, tins don seriously improve according to Bello Zabarmari wey be farmer and im town don witness horrific attacks over di years.

"Di only incident wey I fit recall in di last few months na wen dem (insurgents) block one farmer seize im bicycle but apart from dat, we neva experience peace like dis in many years."

Many pipo tok say di reported deaths of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau and recently dat of ISWAP leader Musab Al Barnawi dey responsible for di relative peace wey north east dey enjoy at di moment.

Just last month, about 6,000 Boko Haram fighters surrender according to Nigerian Army due to dia efforts for di area.