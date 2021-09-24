Monsurat Ojuade: Police officer wey allegedly shoot and kill 18 years old girl for Lagos go face murder charge

45 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Police for Lagos state for southern Nigeria don dismiss one of dia officers wey allegedly shoot and kill one 18 years old secondary school leaver for Ijeshatedo area of di state.

Police tok-tok pesin for di state Adekunle Ajisebutu tok for statement say afta orderly room trial, dem dismiss Sgt Samuel Philips ontop di role im play for di killing of Miss Monsurat Ojuade on September 11 2021.

Police say dem dey carri di dismissed officer go court on Friday, September 24.

Tori be say di officer allegedly shoot Monsurat for her parents compound during one police raid for di area.