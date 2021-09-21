US Travel: America lift Covid travel ban - See wetin you need to know

America don announce plans to relax tough air travel restrictions wey dem put 18 months ago to try to control di spread of Covid-19

From November, dem go begin allow foreign travellers to fly enta US if dem dey fully vaccinated, and do testing and contact tracing.

Dis dey happun afta di US bin put tough restrictions on travel since early last year.

US bin first put di restrictions on travellers from China for early 2020, and then extend am to oda kontries.

"Dis na happy day - Big Apple, here I come!" French entrepreneur Stephane Le Breton tell di associated Press news agency, as e hope to travel go New York City afta e bin stop di trip sake of di restriction.

Kontries wey dem go allow dia Citizens to enta US

Fully vaccinated travellers from Brazil, China, India, and many European nations go dey able to board flights from November.

White House Covid-19 co-ordinator Jeff Zients announce di new rules on Monday, say: "Dis na based on individuals rather dan a kontri-based approach, so na stronger system."

"Most importantly, foreign nationals wey dey fly to di US go dey required to dey fully vaccinated," e tok.

Under di new rules, foreign travellers go need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before flying,

Obtain a negative Covid-19 test result within three days of travelling,

And provide dia contact information. Dem no go need to quarantine.

Officials say some exceptions go dey to di new policy, including for children wey no dey eligible to dey vaccinated.

E no dey immediately clear if di new rules apply only to US-approved vaccines, as oga Zients say dis na wetin di US Centers for Disease Control go decide.

One White House source tell BBC say di question of weda pipo wey don take di AstraZeneca vaccine or 12- to 18-year-olds wey don take only one jab go dey allowed to enta under di new rules na level of "granular detail" wey dem dey still dey work out, though dis one go affect millions.

Americans wey no dey fully vaccinated go still dey able to enta, but dem go need to dey tested before dia return to di US, and afta dem arrive home.

Oga Zients tok say di policy go come into effect for early November, but e no give di exact date.

Di new rules no apply to land borders, meaning say restrictions go continue to apply to cross-border travel with Canada and Mexico.

Di new air travel rules go come into effect in November

Di easing of travel rules dey come as surprise to many, afta di US goment tok last week say no be di right time to lift di restrictions.

One British official tell BBC say, di decision just come all of a sudden.

Afta di announcement, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson say e dey "delighted".

"Dis na fantastic boost for business and trade, and great say family and friends on both sides of di pond go fit reunite once again," e write for Twitter.

German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz also welcome di change and say na "great news for German and European investments, our exports and transatlantic relations".