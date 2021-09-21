Anti-open grazing law in Nigeria: Lagos, Ondo, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Ondo, plus oda states wey don sign

Lagos state goment on Monday sign into law di anti open grazing law.

Di law say na criminal act for anybodi to graze cattle for unapproved land or to carry dem around for public places.

Di signing into law dey come 11 days after di state house of assembly pass di law.

Wetin di law tok

Any person wey allow im cattle to enter anoda man land or enter area wey no dey for cattle grazing dey liable afta dem find am guilty to pay N50,000 fine per cow.

Owner of di cow wey dem seize must claim dem within seven days or loose di cow base on court order.

Ministry of Agriculture must give approval to person wey wan graze for enclosed land, but no be for areas where pipo dey live.

Any person wey carri firearms wen e dey herd cattle don commit offence and fit gbab like twenty-one years for prison.

Di state go establish task force on di mata wey go collabo wit di commissioner of police sake of prohibition of open cattle grazing in di state.

Any body wey drag mata say make dem no seize cows wey trespass go chop N250,000 fine or six months in prison or gbab di two.

Oda states wey don sign di anti-open grazing law

Ondo state sign di anti open grazing law for August 2021.

Govnor Rotimi Akeredolu say di law no dey target any particular group of persons.

Meanwhile, di law dey in effect for Oyo state since 2019.

Na Govnor Seyi Makinde sign am into law. Osun state - Govnor Gboyega Oyetola sign di anti open grazing law on Wednesday September 15.

Di law make provision for three years imprisonment without fine for defaulters.

Ekiti state sign into law di anti open grazing law for 2016.

Di law make provision for at least six months imprisonment for defaulters.

Abia state sign di bill into law for 2018 e no clear if dem dey enforce am since den.

Bayelsa state Govnor Douye Diri sign into law di anti open grazing law for March 2021.

E say im target na to stop clash between herdsmen and farmers for di state.

Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike sign di law for August 2021.

Di Govnor say open grazing dey affect di development and peace of di state.

Akwa Ibom state Govnor Udom Emmanuel sign into law di anti open grazing law for di state on Wednesday September 15.

After signing di law, di govnor say di new law no dey respect any person no mata im status.

Enugu state - Di anti open grazing law don dey in effect for di state.

Di govnor Ifeanyi Ugwanyi sign di law on Tuesday September 14, 2021

Na for early 2021, govnors for di southern part of Nigeria tok dia decision to ban open grazing of cattle.

Dem decide say all di states go sign into law di anti open grazing law before September 1, 2021.