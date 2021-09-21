BBNaija S6: Emmanuel, Liquorose and Cross don reach di final of Shine Ye Eye season - See wetin you need to know about dem

12 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Emmanuel, Liquorose and Cross go reach di final week of di Shine Ye Eye season.

Di three housemates bin guarantee dia place for di finale afta di Ultimate Veto Power Games on Monday.

Emmanuel win di Ultimate Veto Power, e pick Liquorose as Head of House and Cross as Deputy head of house.

So di remaining six housemates wey be Nini, Saga, Whitemoney, Angel, Queen and Pere dey up for possible eviction.

Based on previous season for di show na five housemates dey make di final.

So if we go by dat, e go mean say four pipo out of di six wey dey up go comot from Biggie house on Sunday.

How di housemates reach di final?

Big Brother bin introduce new twist for di show.

E replace di usual HoH Games, wit di Ultimate Veto Power Game wey be simple game of points.

Each housemate bin dey expected to gather as many points as possible and at di end of di game, di pesin wit di most points go win di Ultimate Veto Power.

Di Ultimate Veto Power winner den get di opportunity to pick di Head of House, as well as Deputy Head of House; both of dem also dey guaranteed Immunity from Nominations.

Dat na how Emmanuel, Liquorose and Cross take reach di final week.

Meet di Shine Ya Eye finalists

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Emmanuel

Im be 24-year-old model wey come from Akwa Ibom State.

Emmanuel na model wey dey into pageantry and be winner of Mr Africa.

Although im no be one of di loud ones for di house, but wen im come to tasks and games im dey very active.

So far, im don win ova two million naira from di different tasks wey di house don take part in.

And for love mata, im ship wit Liquorose dey solid well-well.

Emmanuel don win di head of house games once.

Roselyn AKA liquorose

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

She be 26 years old from Edo State.

She also be popular Nigerian dancer. According to her, she say she don dey dance since she be 12 years old.

Liquorose na di most successful housemates dis season.

Out of di 26 housemates wey feature for di reality show dis season na she be di richest housemate.

Liquor as most of di housemates dey call her, don win a total of N5,311 730( five million three hundred and eleven thousand, seven hundred and thirty naira) from different tasks.

No be only dat side she dey solid, her relationship wit Emmanuel dey very solid.

Apart from dat, she don win head of house games once and dis week she go get a second opportunity to lead di house again.

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Cross

31-years old Ikechukwu love na pesin wey like to have fun.

And im don show im fun side wella through out dis season during di Friday night Jacuzzi party and Saturday night party too.

E dey into yoga.

Apart from im fun side, im be one of di richest housemates for di house.

Cross don win ova three million naira from tasks.

For love mata, im luck no too shine like dat as di girl wey im like for di house Saskay bin like anoda pesin.

But for now, di closest female for di house to am na Angel. But e no to dey clear weda dat ship go sail.

BBNaija na Nigeria biggest TV reality show and most housemates wey contest dey turn celebs for di kontri.