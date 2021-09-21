Sudan coup attempt fail - state media

22 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Abdalla Hamdok na Sudan interim prime minister for di power-sharing deal wey dem create afta dem comot long-term ruler Omar al-Bashir for 2019

Goment for Sudan say dem stop one attempted military coup.

"Fail coup attempt hapun, make di pipo confront am," state media report on Tuesday.

Reports from di capital Khartoum and nearby Omdurman say ogbonge military activity dey hapun, and di main bridge across di River Nile dey closed.

Di plotters bin try to take ova di state media building, AFP news agency report.

Reports say di goment dey reported to tok say measures don dey ground to contain di situation.

Video ontop social media show armoured vehicles for city streets, and di AFP news agency report say traffic now be like say e don dey flow smoothly for central Khartoum.

According to Reuters news agency, military spokesman Mohamed Al Faki Suleiman say di interrogation of suspects go soon begin.

Na two years ago dem comot, President Omar al-Bashir, di kontri long-term ruler, from office. One power-sharing agreement wey goment bin establish involve di military, civilian representatives and protest groups.