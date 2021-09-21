Sudan coup attempt fail - state media
Goment for Sudan say dem stop one attempted military coup.
"Fail coup attempt hapun, make di pipo confront am," state media report on Tuesday.
Reports from di capital Khartoum and nearby Omdurman say ogbonge military activity dey hapun, and di main bridge across di River Nile dey closed.
Di plotters bin try to take ova di state media building, AFP news agency report.
Reports say di goment dey reported to tok say measures don dey ground to contain di situation.
Video ontop social media show armoured vehicles for city streets, and di AFP news agency report say traffic now be like say e don dey flow smoothly for central Khartoum.
According to Reuters news agency, military spokesman Mohamed Al Faki Suleiman say di interrogation of suspects go soon begin.
Na two years ago dem comot, President Omar al-Bashir, di kontri long-term ruler, from office. One power-sharing agreement wey goment bin establish involve di military, civilian representatives and protest groups.
BBC Africa correspondent Catherine Byaruhanga say Sudan transitional goment under pressure to deliver economic and political reforms even as demands from conservative and liberal constituencies dey compete..