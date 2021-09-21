Nnamdi Kanu news today: IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu court hearing for Abia fail on Tuesday

Ipob Leader Nnamdi Kanu

One court for Abia state don postpone Tuesdday hearing of case wey Nnamdi Kanu cari come.

Di case na between leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra against Nigeria and di security agencies .

Justice K. C. J. Okereke of di Federal High wey dey preside over di matter Court Umuahia fix 7 October as new dat for di mater.

Na Attorney General of di Federation, Chief of Army Staff, Inspector General of Police, Director General, State Security Services and three odas wey Kanu join for di matter.

Wetin happen for court

As early as 5am on Tuesday 21 September, 2021 authorities don beef up security along di Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene raod for Abia, venue of di federal High court wey dey hear di matter.

Police create blockade for di road wey cause traffic along di busy road.

Despite di heavy rain fall, di parties wey dey involve for di matter find dia way enter court.

But di court no fit hear di matter sake of sey di pipo wey Kanu join for di matter "never file dia response".

Di presiding Judge Justice K. C. J. Okereke encourage all di pipo wey dia name dey di charge to respond before 7 October.

Why Ipob Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu go court

From di court documents e show sey Nnamdi Kanu never forget di raid on im house for Afara Ukwu, Abia state for 2017.

Dat na one of di reason e carry Nigeria goment come dis court case.

Di separatist leader dey accuse federal goment of human rights infringement.

Kanu also sey im alleged arrest for Kenya dey unconstitutional.

Di Ipob leader add sey Nigeria security allegedly torture am and detain am illegaly.

Di Judgment go dey like Sunday Igboho matter, Kanu Lawyer

Wetin we call dis foto, Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu

Aloy Ejimakor, Lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu for di Federal High Court premises Umuhari, tell tell BBC Pidgin say;

Dem decide to take di same step by Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho for dis Umuhahia matter.

Ejimakor say wetin Kanu file no different from wetin Igboho file for Oyo state High Court.

"Di Oyo State High Court judgment in Igboho case restate di locus classicus on di wide jurisdiction of State High Courts,

"Dat na wen e come to enforcement of di fundamental rights under di Nigerian Constitution and di African Charter.