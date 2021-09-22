Nigeria toll-free emergency number 112 bill don pass for senate - See wetin you need to know about di act

Nigerian Senate don pass bill to introduce nationwide toll-free emergency number for Nigerians.

Di senate committee on communications propose 112 as di only emergency number to call across di kontri.

Dis number go now replace 191 wey be di former emergency number is e become law.

During presentation of di reports to di senate, Senator Biodun Olujimi representing Ekiti South constituency say di adoption of 112 as di only emergency number for Nigerians go stop di confusion of which help line number to call.

Di report also note say citizens fit easily memorize and call 112 wen dem dey in distress situation.

Wen to call 112?

One of di reasons why dem also introduce di toll-free number na to implement a nationwide system for di reporting of emergencies to emergency service for Nigeria.

And for Nigerians to get access to emergency service agencies for quick and timely response.

Wetin be dis emergency pesin go fit call di number for?

Na all forms of emergency situations like:

Road accidents

Fire outbreak

Burglary, plus

Medical emergencies.

Dis 112 number go be di single point of contact.

Di Nigerians Communications Commission go manage and supervise and implement di bill and im provision.

Also, di NCC don already deploy di number, according to wetin di senate tok.

Dem tok say na di NCC go dey responsible for formulating regulations and guidelines for di operations of di service.

Wetin remain na for di president to assent to di bill wey don already become an act.