Rescue Nigeria Project: Prof. Attahiru Jega, Donald Duke, odas tear rubber movement and how e go work

42 minutes wey don pass

Former oga for Nigeria Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Attahiru Jega alongside Professor Pat Utomi, former Govnors of Kwara Abdulfatah Ahmed and Cross River Donald Duke gather for Abuja to form di Rescue Nigeria Project.

Di National co-ordinator of di project Mallam Usman Bugaje tell BBC Pidgin say, dia project no be political party but na movement wey go push political parties to do right tin wey go lead to good governance for Nigeria.

Bugaje wey serve as adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also yan say no be 2023 dey dia mind as some reports don already begin tok but di 'future of Nigeria and 'good leadership' na im dem dey concerned about.

"We no go just siddon to dey continue to allow di kontri dey spoil dey go na why we come together to from Rescue Nigeria Project.

Our aim na to push political parties to comot beta way wey leaders go dey come out instead of di present ways wey no dey pure and dey only give room for bad leadership.

Wit di way our political parties dey at di moment, no way any beta leadership for di kontri go comot from dia dis na why we come together to save our kontri." Dis na wetin di National co-ordinator yan.

Bugaje say dem no dey target anybody or any group but dia own na for Nigeria to get beta leadership.

On weda some of dem get political ambition, dis na wetin e tok.

"For now none of us don comot show any interest for any political office but if di time come we go discuss am."

