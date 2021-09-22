Rescue Nigeria Project: Prof. Attahiru Jega, Donald Duke, odas tear rubber movement and how e go work
Former oga for Nigeria Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Attahiru Jega alongside Professor Pat Utomi, former Govnors of Kwara Abdulfatah Ahmed and Cross River Donald Duke gather for Abuja to form di Rescue Nigeria Project.
Di National co-ordinator of di project Mallam Usman Bugaje tell BBC Pidgin say, dia project no be political party but na movement wey go push political parties to do right tin wey go lead to good governance for Nigeria.
Bugaje wey serve as adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also yan say no be 2023 dey dia mind as some reports don already begin tok but di 'future of Nigeria and 'good leadership' na im dem dey concerned about.
"We no go just siddon to dey continue to allow di kontri dey spoil dey go na why we come together to from Rescue Nigeria Project.
Our aim na to push political parties to comot beta way wey leaders go dey come out instead of di present ways wey no dey pure and dey only give room for bad leadership.
Wit di way our political parties dey at di moment, no way any beta leadership for di kontri go comot from dia dis na why we come together to save our kontri." Dis na wetin di National co-ordinator yan.
Bugaje say dem no dey target anybody or any group but dia own na for Nigeria to get beta leadership.
On weda some of dem get political ambition, dis na wetin e tok.
"For now none of us don comot show any interest for any political office but if di time come we go discuss am."
Next election for Nigeria and di major parties
For Nigeria, elections go hold in 2023 and INEC wey dey in charge of conducting elections for di kontri say dem go release timetable for November dis year.Nigerians dey expect say di major political parties na dem go still make waves for di next elections.Di All Progressive Congress (APC) na dem be ruling party for Nigeria and 2023 go make am eight years wey dem don rule di kontri.Di oda major party na di People's Democratic Party (PDP) wey lose power for 2015 after current president Muhammadu Buhari defeat den presido Goodluck Jonathan six years ago.For most Nigerians, di concern no be majorly about 2023 but na about leaders wey go make a difference for dia lives.
