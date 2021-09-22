Willie Garson: Biography of Sex and the City actor wey die at 57

32 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Willie Garson bin dey popular for im role for Stanford Blatch for Sex and the City

Willie Garson, di actor wey bin dey popular for playing talent agent Stanford Blatch for Sex and the City, don die at di age of 57, im son tok.

For di hit HBO series, im play di role of close friend and confidante of Sarah Jessica Parker, Carrie Bradshaw. Most recently, im bin dey work on di spin-off series And Just Like That.

Also for di TV series White Collar, Garson bin dey known as conman Mozzie.

For now nobody know di cause of im death.

Who be Willie Garson?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dem Born William Garson Paszamant for New Jersey for 1964, Garson bin study theatre and receive a masters of fine arts from Yale School of Drama.

E come later den take up small roles for several popular television series for d 1980s, including Cheers, Family Ties and LA Law. Im also appear for some hit programmes of di 1990s like The X-Files, Boy Meets World and Friends.

Na for 1998 dem drop Sex and the City and Garson appear throughout di seasons as Stanford Blatch, role wey e play for di franchise two films.

Celebs pay tribute to Garson

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Mario Cantone, wey bin play Garson on-screen partner Anthony Marentino for di series, bin write on Instagram say: "I dey devastated and just overwhelmed wit sadness... You be gift from di gods."

Meanwhile, Cynthia Nixon, wey bin play Miranda Hobbes for di series, say: "All of us love am and bin dey happy to work wit am. E funny die for film and in real life…

While di executive producer of Sex And The City and Just Like That, Michael Patrick King, say Garson bin dey work" even wen im bin dey sick", but no give details.

"Im spirit and im dedication to im work bin dey present every day," e tok for statement. "Im gifts as an actor and pesin everyone go miss am."

Im film credits include Groundhog Day, There's Something About Mary, and Fever Pitch.

Garson na also a strong advocate for adoption and for 2009, im adopt im son Nathen, wey also share im tribute on Instagram.