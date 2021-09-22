BBNaija: Saga cry as Nini miss plus oda reactions to Big Brother secret task to di housemate

34 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija housemate Nini secret task to exit from di Shine Ye Eye house don shake di house.

Di tin hit her closest paddy for di show Saga di most, afta im find out say she dey miss.

Saga and oda housemates bin search di whole house to find Nini but dem no see her.

Saga no stop dia im knock di Diary Room door to see Big Brother before im camp outside dia.

"Where Nini, nah? Which kind tin be dis? Big Brother open door jor." Saga tok.

Her fellow housemate Angel feel say dis Nini mata na voluntary exit, while Pere feel say dis na prank.

As day break, di Nini mata still dey boda Saga well-well.

Saga siddon outside di garden alone dey reason di whole mata again na dia im begin cry.

Nini and Saga dey very close for inside di house, two of dem dey behave like couple even though Nini don make am clear say she get boyfriend outside.

Last week, Big Brother bin give Saga secret task to quarrel wit Nini but im fail to execute di task instead im open up tell Nini about di secret mission

Big Brother give Nini secret task

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

During Nini Diary Session on Tuesday, Big Brother give her secret task to disappear from di house for 24 hours starting from midnight.

For her exit, Biggie ask her to use di secret door by di Games lounge, and wait dia until di house asleep.

Nini dey expected to spend di next 24 hours dia. While she dey di white room, she go get access to wetin dey happun for di house by watching one television.

And den wen she return, she must act as if she dey di house all dis while.

How fans react to Saga actions?

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Di show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu say: "Dis tin remind me of wen LASTMA tow my car dat year. I enta supermarket come out start to find car. I check gutter like three times."

And Emmy@ Girll_NextDoor say: "Biggie please drop one faint voice of Nini say Saga help me."

Meanwhile Comr Favour Sammy say: "Biggie please na Saga mental health oo... Em don dey knack diary room door for two hours now."

While Emmacitadel comedy say: "No be juju be that?."

Yolanda Kondo say: "Ohh please Biggie look as your son dey cry for im best friend."

Dis week, six housemates dey up for possible eviction, Saga, Pere, Nini, Angel, Whitemoney and Queen.