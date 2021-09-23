BBNaija S6: Nini return back to Big Brother Naija house plus Saga and oda housemates reactions afta her secret exit task

Big Brother Naija housemate Nini don return back afta her secret task to exit di house for 24 hours.

She enta di house for early mor-mor on Thursday and tori be say nobody for see her but Pere see wen she dey enta.

E immediately alert Saga, di two of dem run go di bedroom and see her dey sleep for her bed.

Di tori of Nini exit from di house be say Biggie, bin ask her to prank her housemates by exiting for 24 hours.

Her return na big relief for Saga and di oda housemates wey bombard her wit many questions about wia she bin go.

Housemates reactions to Nini return?

For di first time in 24 hours, Saga find im voice and laugh about di whole tin as im discuss Nini return mata wit Pere.

Nini absence been dey difficult for Saga. im bin cry about di mata for morning, and e really affect im mood di whole day.

Im even go as far as hiding pictures of Nini wen Biggie bin ask di housemates to pack her tins go di storeroom.

Now wey she dey return, Saga don get back im old self. E even claim say im know say na prank dat na why im bin no believe all di ideas wey di housemates bin dey tok say Nini na fake housemate or say she bin no fit handle di pressure again.

Although Pere still dey insist say di Head of House Liquorose and Deputy Cross hand dey inside dis prank.

E claim say dem bin know about di prank all dis while and na dem help make am happen.

Even though Saga mind don come down, e claim say dis prank bin dey really painful and im go need help from psychologist to make sense of Nini absence.

According to am, di whole tin remind am of di time wen im mama die.

Saga add say Nini absence from di house na im worst nightmare.

Wetin Nini tok?

Wen Saga ask her about her whereabouts, Nini say she bin dey around and she no go anywhere.

Even wen Queen and a few oda housemates come ova to her bedside, she no change mouth. Di whole tin come dey like she dey vex ontop dis wia she bin dey tok.

"Why una dey behave somehow " she tok? As she still insist say she dey here and she fine.

She begin tell dem everything dem bin dey do wen she bin no dey around.

She say she feel say di reason why Saga bin no dey tok na because dem bin fight.

Angel shock just dey look den she ask her wia she bin dey wen Biggie call her to di Diary room.

She tell her say she bin dey toilet. But Angel still no believe her, but sha tell her say she dey happy say she don come back from wia she go.

Voting go end today by 9pm to save di six nominated housemates from possible eviction.