Niger Delta University female student for Bayelsa narrowly escape suspected ritualist wey bin don tie her and cut her throat

Police for Bayelsa State don arrest one suspected ritualist wey bin wan kill im girlfriend for Ogbobiri community, Sagbama local goment area.

Police tok-tok pesin for di state SP Asinim Butswat say operatives of Operation Doo Akpor join body with vigilante members of Ogobiri Community, to arrest di alleged ritualist.

Dem arrest di suspected ritualist, Sunday Favour Ojo from Edo State, on 21 September, 2021, about 11am for Ogobiri- Toruebeni drive for Sagbama Local Goment Area.

Di suspect bin dey date di victim, Deborah Emafridom wey be year one student of Niger Delta University Wilberforce Island, Amassoma.

Tori be say di victim, Deborah Emafridom tell her room mates say she dey go out wit her boyfriend but di suspect, Sunday Ojo lure her to a nearby bush, and inside one uncompleted building, tie her hands, pour acid for her face and cut her throat but im no get waterproof bag to put di body parts so im comot to go buy am.

But some community boys wey see am come ask am about di girl wey waka comot wit am and im say kidnappers don carry her. Na dia dem catch am come force am to carry dem go show dem wia she dey.

Meanwhile di victim try crawl out of di building wia her attacker bin tie her put and one keke driver see her, come rush her go hospital.

Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Echeng E. Echeng commend di vigilante members for di community for dia role in di arrest. Im come ask members of di public to continue to volunteer useful information to Police and oda security agencies.