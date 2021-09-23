Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo to UN - 'Stop dey use Covid-19 vaccination as immigration control against Africans'

45 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, THE PRESIDENCY REPUBLIC OF GHANA

De 76th United Nations General Assembly dey go on for New York, dis week.

Global leaders gather in dema numbers to discuss issues which dey affect de world.

West African leaders like President Akufo-Addo of Ghana den Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria dey in attendance.

On Wednesday, Prez Akufo-Addo of Ghana address de Assembly on some key issues.

Dis be some of de concerns he raise.

Europe use of Covid-19 vaccination as immigration control

Ghana Prez Nana Akufo-Addo call on world leaders to stop dey use Covid-19 as immigration control against Africans.

Addressing world leaders during de 76th UN General Assembly, he describe de move by some Europeans who fail to recognize vaccinations manufactured in India as "retrogressive."

"One unfortunate development be say to enter some countries for Europe with Covidshield, Oxford-AztraZeneca manufactured by Indians no be recognized" Prez Akufo-Addo explain.

Wia dis foto come from, THE PRESIDENCY REPUBLIC OF GHANA

20 million Ghanaians go get COVID-19 vaccination

Speaking on Ghana, Prez Akufo-Addo mention say de country dey make progress in de fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

He mention plans to vaccinate some 20 million Ghanaians by the end of de year as part of efforts to reduce spread of de pandemic.

Guinea military promise to release Alpha Conde

Ghana Prez and ECOWAS leader, Prez Akufo-Addo reveal say Guinea coup makers promise to release President Alpha Conde who dem overthrow and detain.

Speaking to de world leaders, he reveal say following en last visit to Guinea as ECOWAS leader, de military junta give am indications of plans to release de deposed leader.

Prez Nana Akufo-Addo also talk about how United Nations for support ECOWAS sanctions dem leash out on Guinea after de coup.