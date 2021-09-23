Takoradi missing 'pregnant woman' Josephine Panyin Mensah turn suspect as Ghana Police arrest three over fake kidnapping den pregnancy drama

Ghana Police Service say de alleged pregnant woman at de center of one alleged kidnapping story turn suspect.

Police inside statement dem release say Josephine Panyin Mensah, possibly conspire to fake en kidnapping and pregnancy.

"Investigations suggest say be like de suspect conspire with other persons over her planned disappearance" ACP Kwesi Ofori talk for statement inside.

Hospital medical records no dey show pregnancy.

Police say dema investigations show say de hospital de young lady say she attend no get medical records of her pregnancy.

"During investigation, she mention European hospital for Takoradi as hospital for en antenatal review den assessment."

"Medical records for de facility suggest de lady de visit hospital without pregnancy somewhere October last year" de statement add.

Increasing fake kidnapping cases for Western Region

Police officials for Ghana say one worrying issue be de increasing case of fake kidnapping cases which dem dey record for Western Region.

Dem explain say people dey create 'self kidnapping' to make money out of ransoms .

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police Service

Confusion in Ghana

Earlier, Ghanaians dey inside state of confusion over details surrounding how de woman go missing last week Thursday with nine months pregnancy, only to reappear without pregnancy this week.

De confusion come from claims from Regional minister who say medical doctors say no evidence dey show say de woman be pregnant.