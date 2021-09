Pastor Victoria Egbamuno find love again at di age of 57

Pastor Victoria Egbamuno bin marry for very young age, her husband fall sick and for di next 14 years, she carry upandan dey find solution bifor e die.

Afta 15 years wen her husband die, she finally find love for 57 years old to anoda 52 year old missionary wey neva marry bifor.