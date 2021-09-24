Body Contouring: Supermodel Linda Evangelista revelation of how fat reduction cosmetic surgery 'deform' her spark reactions

43 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Linda Evangelista (foto na for 2009) rise to fame during di 1990s, as she dey do catwalks and magazine covers

Hollywood stars don comot to show support to Linda Evangelista afta she reveal how cosmetic procedure 'permanently deform' her.

Di popular Canadian supermodel bin share a post on Instagram wia she tok say bin get ogbonge reaction to one fat reduction procedure wey she undergo.

Stars including Gwyneth Paltrow and stylist Karla Welch show dia support for di comments under Evangelista post, also designers like Jeremy Scott and Brandon Maxwell also comment.

"You are and always go be a supermodel, and now you don add super role model of courage to your ogbonge CV," na so Scott write for di comment.

Gwyneth Paltrow bin respond to di post wit a red love heart emoji.

Maxwell tok for post say: "I don always recognise you as pesin wey dey physically beautiful, yes, but more importantly you don really shine bright from within...

For your darkest moments make you no never forget di light you don spark in so many, and continue to dey do."

Her fellow model Karen Elson say: "Sweet Linda. I love you dearly, you dey so brave and wonderful."

Wetin Linda Evangelista tok about di surgery?

Di 56-year-old reveal say she she experience one rare cosmetic side effect of di treatment five years ago wey actually increase her fat cells.

"Dis one don leave me, as di media go describe am, 'unrecognisable'," she tell her 900,000 Instagram followers.

Evangelista explain say dis na di reason she disappear from di public eye.

Di Canadian model still say she don undergo "two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries" afta di slimming procedure - wey dem dey call body contouring - wey don get opposite effect.

"To my followers wey don dey wonder why dem no dey see me working as my colleagues' careers dey boom, di reason na say I dey brutally disfigured by... [one procedure] wey do di opposite of wetin dem promise," Evangelista explain.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Evangelista pose for photographers as she waka di red carpet for di 2008 Cannes Film Festival

She say di side effect she experience "no be only say e destroy my livelihood, e don send me into one cycle of deep depression, serious sadness and di lowest depths of self-hatred. In di process I done become pesin wey dey keep to herself."

For her social media post, di star say she want to tell her tori publicly in order to move on wit her life, and suggest say she go sue di company wey she tok say dey responsible.

Di company wey Evangelista claim say she use neva respond to BBC request for comment.

"I dey so tired of living dis way," she continue. "I go like to walk out my door wit my head held high, even as I no dey look like myself again."

Di non-surgical procedure, wey don grow in popularity in recent years, dey use cold temperatures to reduce fat deposits for certain areas of di body.

Describing di "very rare but serious side effect", Evangelista say e "mean say di fat cells for di treatment site grow bigger rather dan smaller",

She also add say she no understood how e take happun.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Left to right: Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington foto in 1989

Who be Linda Evangelista

Evangelista na Canadian model wey rise to fame in di 1990s as one of one group of supermodels wey enta limelight.

She bin grace high-end catwalks around di world and di cover of leading fashion magazine Vogue.

She also appear for one George Michael music video alongside Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington.

Di model bin keep a low profile in recent years, she no dey too post new fotos of herself on social media.