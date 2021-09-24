China ban crypto-currency: Why China declare all crypto-currency transactions illegal and ban Bitcoin

20 minutes wey don pass

Central Bank for China don announce say all crypto-currencies transactions dey illegal.

Di kontri apex bank also ban digital tokens like Bitcoin.

"Virtual currency-related business activities don become illegal financial activities," di People's Bank of China tok as dem warn say e dey "seriously endanger di safety of pipo assets".

China na one of di kontri wey get di largest crypto-currency markets for di world.

Di price of Bitcoin bin fall by more than $2,000 (£1,460) before di Chinese Bank give di announcement.

Dis na di latest for China national restriction on wetin dem see as volatile, speculative investment at best - and most importantly, one way to do 419.

Trading crypto-currency bin don dey officially banned for China since 2019, but e still continue online through foreign exchanges.

Plenty restrictions don dey dis year.

For May, Chinese state intuitions bin sama warning give buyers say dem no go get any protection if dem continue to trade wit Bitcoin and other currencies online, as goment officials bin vow to increase pressure on di industry.

For June, goment tell banks and payment platforms to stop dey enable transactions and dem issue bans on "mining" di currencies - wey be di trade of using powerful computers to make new coins.

But di announcement on Friday show say China dey serious to shut down crypto-currency trading in all its forms.

Di statement clear am say those wey dey involved in "illegal financial activities" dey commit crime and go dey prosecuted.

And foreign websites wey dey provide that kain services to Chinese citizens online also dey do illegal activity, di statement tok.

Mining migration

Di main technology of many crypto-currencies, wey include Bitcoin dey rely on many distributed computers wey dey verify and check transactions on a giant shared ledger wey dey known as blockchain.

China, wit im low electricity costs and cheaper computer hardware, na one of di world main centres for mining.

Di Chinese crackdown don already hit di mining industry.