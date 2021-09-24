Muhammadu Buhari: 'We no spare any efforts to fight Boko Haram although dem still dey active' - President Buhari tell UN General Assembly

Wia dis foto come from, UNGA

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say di kontri no spare any efforts for di way e take dey address di mata of terrorism wey Boko Haram and Banditry dey ginger for di Northern part of di kontri.

President Buhari tok dis one as im dey address over 80 world leaders for di ongoing 76th session of di United Nations Assembly wey dey hold for New York.

Di President speak on different issues wey dey in line wit di UNGA theme "Building resilience through hope - to recover from Covid - 19, rebuild sustainably, respond to di needs of di planet, respect di rights of di pipo and revitalize di United Nations."

Im say Nigeria security forces don record considerable success for di fight against terrorism and go continue to work wit UN counter-terrorism bodies to bring end to di scourge.

Dis statement dey come as Nigeria dey experience different security threats wey range from banditry, kidnapping to extreme insurgencies.

When President Muhammadu Buhari dey elected for 2015, e bin promise to protect citizens from terrorists and criminals. But wit less than two years to im final term for office, insecurity still be issue.

Some don link di recent increase in insecurity to di high level of poverty wey dey across di kontri, youth unemployment and di kontri poor economy.

One of di recent security challenge wey be di biggest threats for families for Nigeria na di frequent kidnapping of school children from dia classrooms and boarding houses.

More than 1,000 students don dey kidnapped from their schools since December 2020, di ones wey see freedom na di ones wey their family pay ransom.

However, goment say some of di Boko Haram members don dey surrender dia weapons.

On top di podium of di General Assembly hall, Oga Buhari tok about matas on international agenda wey dey of interest to Nigeria, dis include; Covid- 19, economy, climate change, terrorism, anti-corruption, debt suspension, international trade, among others.

Africa Coup

Di Nigeria President say make international community no tolerate recent coup wey don happun for some African kontris.

E warn say di democratic gains wey West Africa don achieve in di past decade don dey comot sake of these negative trend.

Di president advise say make individual Member - States obey di constitutional provisions for dia kontris, particularly on term limits.

Fair distribution of Covid- 19 vaccine

President Buhari call for more equitable distribution of vaccines to all kontris as no one fit dey safe until everyone dey safe.

"I go like repeat my call for a fairer and more equitable distribution of vaccines to all kontris, so that, together, we fit fight and contain di pandemic. E dey important to note say no one fit dey safe until everyone dey safe."

E tok about things wey Nigeria don do to contain di virus. Di kontri get 140 laboratories as of today and e say dem don build isolation centres and emergency hospital wards all ova di kontri.

"Goment don also train more than 40,000 health care workers on Infection, Prevention and Control," im tok.

Debt Review

President Buhari use di opportunity to call on world leaders to cancel di debt of developing kontris and small island developing states wey dey face serious financial challenges and no go fit pay back dia debt.

E say urgent need don dey to consider expansion and extension of di Debt Service Suspension Initiative to include all Developing, Least Developed and Small Island Developing States wey dey face fiscal and liquidity challenges.

He also call for review of eligibility and criteria for debt suspension.

Trade

President Buhari also tok say fair and equitable trade go eventually eliminate di need for aid.

E add join say Nigeria plus all African kontris no wish to continue to dey wait for aid from developed kontris.

"All we need na fair and equitable system of international trade".

Terrorism

On top di fight against terrorism, President Buhari tell world leaders say Boko Haram terrorist group still dey active for di kontri and dey pry on soft target.