Grimes: Elon Musk 'semi separate' from im Canadian singer partner - See wetin dia new relationship status dey about

2 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Elon Musk say im don "semi-separate" from im partner, di Canadian pop artist Grimes.

Di SpaceX and Tesla CEO confam im relationship status wit Grimes to tori pipo for Page Six.

E say im and di Canadian singer dey "semi-separated" but remain on good terms and continue to co-parent dia 1-year-old son.

Di couple begin date for 2018 and welcome dia first child, named X Æ A-Xii, for May last year.

"We still love each other, see each other frequently and we dey on great terms," Musk tok.

Grimes neva comment on di status of her relationship wit Oga Musk.

Oga Musk say dem two intend to continue to dey co-parent dia child.

"E dey mostly say my work for SpaceX and Tesla make me dey primarily dey for Texas or travelling overseas

Her work na primarily for LA," Oga Musk tell Page Six. "She dey stay wit me now and Baby X dey di adjacent room."

Di last time we see di pair together na earlier dis month wen dem dey leave di Met Gala .

Grimes bin waka di red carpet alone but her billionaire partner later join am inside di event.

Oga Musk bin previously marry one Canadian author Justine Wilson, and dem two get five sons: twins Griffin and Xavier, 17, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai, 15.

Im also marry Westworld actress Talulah Riley two times. Dem first wed for 2010 but later divorce in 2012.