UK temporary visa scheme for foreign lorry drivers - Wetin to know about di plan

Details of one temporary visa scheme to make am easier for foreign lorry drivers to work for di UK dey expected to dey set out by dis weekend.

Any changes to immigration rules fit be for only a limited period only, and e go get a particular number of workers dem go allow to enta di kontri.

Many companies don complain say dem no get enough lorry drivers, wey don create shortages for some products.

Newspaper reports dey suggest say na up to 5,000 temporary visas dem go issue.

Di shortage of drivers no dey make fuel deliveries go well, plus some petrol stations don close down, and queues dey form.

Di Road Haulage Association estimates say di UK dey short of about 100,000 HGV drivers - and di pandemic plus di Brexit move don make di shortage worse.

Di government and industry leaders don reassure the public - say fuel shortage no dey for refineries, and ask pipo make dem no dey do panic buying.

But di shortage of drivers don threaten more disruption to deliveries of petrol, food and oda goods.

Sainsbury say e dey experience "high demand" for fuel, wit a "tiny proportion of sites" wey dey temporarily closed.

BP say about 20 of im 1,200 petrol forecourts dey closed, as between 50 and 100 sites dey affected by di loss of at least one grade of fuel.

A "small number" of Tesco refilling stations don dey impacted, Esso wey be owner of ExxonMobil tok.

EG Group, wey get 341 petrol stations for di UK, dey introduce a limit of £30 per customer on all grades of fuel due to "unprecedented customer demand".

One petrol station for Stockport sell 5,280 gallons (24,000 litres) of fuel on Friday, compared to 1,760 gallons (8,000 litres) on di same day di previous week.

Di European Road Haulers Association say temporary visas go be "good idea" but na "only part of di solution".

Di association say e go dey easier to drive within di EU dan driving between di EU and di UK.

Dis one mean say to stay for di EU go dey more appealing for drivers.

Allan Davison, managing director of Hoyer Petrolog UK - BP's transport contractor - tell BBC say dem need di temporary visas.

"If dis na permanent request, I go understand di political and practical challenges wit dat, but no be so," he tok. "Na temporary request."

One Downing Street tok-tok pesin say: "We get ample fuel stocks for dis kontri and di public suppose dey reassured say shortages no dey."

Di tok-tok pesin say di goment dey look at temporary, time-limited measures to introduce.