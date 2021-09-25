Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize burial: Pictures as South Africa lay di late deputy minister to rest

53 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, South African Government Wetin we call dis foto, A portrait of Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize wey dem display for di church

Family valedictory service of di late Deputy Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize happun for South Africa on Saturday.

Di private funeral ceremony happun for Bryanston Methodist Church, Bryanston, Johannesburg.

Hlengiwe Mkhize bin serve as Deputy Minister inside South Africa Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

South African goment confam say Prof Mkhize die on Thursday, 16 September 2021, at di age of 69.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wey deliver di eulogy for di official funeral of di late Deputy Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize, describe her as pesin wey serve di kontri wen dem call am.

"Hlengiwe Mkhize na one of a kind and we go dearly miss her", Oga Ramaphosa tok.

See some fotos as family and friend gada to say dia goodbyes to di South African political legend.

Wia dis foto come from, The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa Wetin we call dis foto, Di remains of Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize arrive for church in Johannesburg

Wia dis foto come from, The Presidency/South Africa Wetin we call dis foto, President Cyril ramaphosa pay im last respect to di late deputy minister

Wia dis foto come from, South African Government

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook live/ Cyril ramaphosa Wetin we call dis foto, Di moment South African President Cyril Ramaphosa dey take di stage to eulogise di late South African politician

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook live/Cyril Ramaphosa Wetin we call dis foto, President Cyril Ramaphosa at di funeral service of Hlengiwe Mkhize

Wia dis foto come from, South African Government Wetin we call dis foto, Family and Friends gather for Bryanston Methodist Church, Bryanston, Johannesburg

Wia dis foto come from, South African Government Wetin we call dis foto, Bible reading during di funeral service of late Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize

Wia dis foto come from, South African Government

Wia dis foto come from, South African Government Wetin we call dis foto, Family and Friends gather for Bryanston Methodist Church, Bryanston, Johannesburg

Wia dis foto come from, The Presidency/South Africa Wetin we call dis foto, South Africa remember Hlengiwe Mkhize as principled and a fighter for women's rights

Prof Hlengiwe Buhle Mkhize bin serve as former minister of Higher Education and Training of di Republic of South Africa with effect from 17 October 2017 until 26 February 2018.

Prof Mkhize na one of di founding members and a trustee of the Children and Violence Trust, she don be trustee of di Malibongwe Business Trust from 2005.

She don be chairperson of di Peace Commission of South African Women in Dialogue since 2004.

Mkhize be treasurer general of African National Congress (ANC) Women's League (ANCWL).