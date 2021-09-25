Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize burial: Pictures as South Africa lay di late deputy minister to rest
Family valedictory service of di late Deputy Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize happun for South Africa on Saturday.
Di private funeral ceremony happun for Bryanston Methodist Church, Bryanston, Johannesburg.
Hlengiwe Mkhize bin serve as Deputy Minister inside South Africa Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.
South African goment confam say Prof Mkhize die on Thursday, 16 September 2021, at di age of 69.
President Cyril Ramaphosa wey deliver di eulogy for di official funeral of di late Deputy Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize, describe her as pesin wey serve di kontri wen dem call am.
"Hlengiwe Mkhize na one of a kind and we go dearly miss her", Oga Ramaphosa tok.
See some fotos as family and friend gada to say dia goodbyes to di South African political legend.
Prof Hlengiwe Buhle Mkhize bin serve as former minister of Higher Education and Training of di Republic of South Africa with effect from 17 October 2017 until 26 February 2018.
Prof Mkhize na one of di founding members and a trustee of the Children and Violence Trust, she don be trustee of di Malibongwe Business Trust from 2005.
She don be chairperson of di Peace Commission of South African Women in Dialogue since 2004.
Mkhize be treasurer general of African National Congress (ANC) Women's League (ANCWL).
And she don be member of di National Executive Committee of di ANCWL since 2008.