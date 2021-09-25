How man for Imo state allegedly kill and bury im son sake of say e 'stubborn'

Police for Imo state South eastern Nigeria don confam di arrest of Lambart and Rachael Osondu over di death of Chukwuebuka Osondu.

Police arrest Lambart wey be di father and Rachael, wey be di sister on top allegation sey dem kill Chukwuebuka sake of say e dey stubborn.

Michael Abattam, police tok-tok pesin for Imo for statement wey e bring out allegation say, di father and im oda children bury di 20 year old boy for "shallow grave".

Police further accuse oga Lambart and im older son, Ndubuisi say dem allegedly kill Chukwuebuka afta dem bin don tell pipo say "di boy don travel go Ghana go hustle.

Afta dem kill am, di father of di boy wit di assistance of Ndubuisi Osundu carry di lifeless body to di back of dia compound, dig a shallow grave and secretly bury di corpse.

Wen di villagers ask di family of wia dia son dey, dem tell di pipo sey e don travel go Ghana to seek greener pastures."

How e take happen

Di incident happen for Umuezealagwu Umuduruekwe (Umueze 2) for Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state.

A member of di community wey identify as Chibuikem tell BBC Pidgin say, na Rachael, wey be di sister of di boy wey die disclose wetin happen.

According to Chibuikem "Di boy actually get strong head. Na small boy wey no dey listen to im parents. Sometimes, e dey even threaten to beat im parents.

Some boys for di village discover sey dem never see Chukwuebuka for sometime. Na wetin make dem dey ask everybody for di family but dem tell di community pipo say di guy don travel.

Na until dem corner di sister wey come reveal wetin happen."

But police say dem dey look for oda family members wey allegedly get get hand for di incident.

"Di command operatives wit di support of di community dey able to arrest two suspects, Lambert Osundu and Racheal Osundu.