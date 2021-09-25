Covid-19: UK government reply tori wey say dem no dey approve Covid- 19 vaccines wey Nigerians collect

UK goment don ask Nigerians to ignore tori wey say di Covid- 19 vaccines wey dey in use for Nigeria no dey approved by di UK.

Di British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing wey clear di mata for inside statement say "di tori no be true as UK dey committed to global access to vaccines."

"Di UK also dey among di kontris wey dey put plenty money down for Covax scheme, wey be platform to enable African kontris get access to vaccines."

Dis statement dey come afta Head of Africa health agency sama warning say UK policy say dem no dey collect Covid-19 vaccine certificates from Africa fit increase di number of pipo wey no go take di vaccine.

Dr John Nkengasong wey be di Head of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) tok say UK position dey confusing and e get serious implications for vaccine campaigns.

E warn say some pipo go question why make dem collect di vaccine if e no dey accepted internationally.

Many Africans dey para and say di policy dey discriminatory.

India too dey vex as na dem dey produce most of di AstreZeneca vaccines dem dey distribute for Asia, Africa and Latin America.

However, di British Commissioner explain say di UK no dey discriminate against vaccines wey Nigeria dey receive as dem recognize di Oxford-Astra Zeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson Covid- 19 vaccines wey dey in use for Nigeria, plus e no matter di kontri dem manufacture di vaccine from.

"UK don donate 1.2 million vaccines directly to Nigeria through di COVAX scheme and go continue to provide support," Madam Laing add.

On di rules wey concern international travel go di UK, di high commissioner assure Nigerians wey wan travel go di kontri say from October 4 2021, di current system go dey simplified.

She say from October 4, one single red list of kontris where stricter rules go apply na im go dey and di rest f di world list.

"Na one single red list of kontris and territories na im go dey, and another list, wey go be di rest of di world list, dis one go get simpliefied travel measures."