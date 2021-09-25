Afghanistan: Taliban hang bodies as warning for city of Herat, according to reports

30 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Taliban fighters - for Herat on 10 September - dem don dey patrol centre of di city

Di Taliban don hang di dead bodies of four alleged kidnappers for public for di western city of Herat to serve as warning.

Dis display dey come one day afta one notorious Taliban official warn say dangerous punishments like executions and amputations go resume.

Di men bin die inside gun battle afta dem allegedly seize one businessman and im son, one local official tok.

Dem tell News agency AP say, one body bin hang from crane for di centre of di city.

Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, one local shopkeeper, tell di agency say dem bin carry four bodies come di square, dem hang one for there and move di remaining three other bodies to other squares to display dem for di city.

Local media bin quote di deputy governor for Herat, Maulwai Shair Ahmad Emar, say di Taliban fighters bin track di alleged kidnappers and kill all of dem for firefight.

"We hang their dead bodies for Herat squares to serve as warning to other kidnappers," di official wey dey quoted tok.

Di BBC never independently confirm di circumstances under which di men dey killed.

However, graphic images wey dey shared on social media be like e show bloody bodies for di back of one pick-up truck wit crane as e dey lift di body up.

Another video show as one man dey suspended from crane wit one sign for im chest wey read: "Abductors go dey punished like dis."

Since di Taliban take over power for Afghanistan on 15 August, dem bin promise say dia regime no go dey as hard as di previous time when dem bin rule.

But reports of human rights abuses wey dey carried out across di kontri dey plenty.

Di Taliban notorious former head of religious police Mullah Nooruddin Turabi - wey dey in charge of prisons now bin tok on Thursday say extreme punishments like executions and amputations go resume for Afghanistan as dem dey "necessary for security".

For inside interview wit AP, im say these punishments fit no dey carried out for public, as e dey before under previous Taliban rule for di 1990s.

That time, dem dey carry out public executions wella for Kabul sports stadium or on top di ground of Eid Gah mosque during di Taliban five year rule.

But e shun how pipo dey react over their past public executions: "No-one fit tell us how our laws go take be."

Turabi - wey dey on UN sanctions list for im past actions - add say "everyone condemn us for di punishments we dey do for stadium, but we never tok anything about their laws and punishments".

For August, Amnesty International say di Taliban fighters dey behind di killing of nine members of di persecuted Hazara minority.