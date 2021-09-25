Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk live update of heavyweight boxing fight for London

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dis na di heavyweight world title fight between two of di biggest stars for di world of boxing.

Anthony Joshua wey be di WBA, IBF and WBO champion, go put im belts for table against Oleksandr Usyk wey come from Ukraine and dey unbeaten.

67,000 fans gather for Tottenham Hotspur stadium to watch di fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

Di fight don become di highest British boxing attendance since Joshua beat Alexander Povetkin for Wembley for 2018.

Usyk enter di ring

Afta singing national anthems of Ukraine and UK, Usyk, wearing a mask as if im dey Star Wars waka go di ring.

Im den remove di mask and with all di fireworks going off behind him, strides to di ring, focused and intense.

AJ jam to Maulo Ambition

Anthony Joshua walk in to di ring wit song from e cousin, Maulo wey recently release e EP.

Dis na Joshua 11th successive world title fight and im go dey desperate to avoid shock defeat like wetin happun for im first fight with Andy Ruiz for Madison Square Garden.

Usyk starts well

Round 1

Joshua attempt right hand blow to Usyk body, but e miss. Usyk dey prove tricky to nail down in di opener, di Ukrainian fit don take di first round.

Joshua dey struggle to find e target.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Round 2

Right hand blow to di body from Joshua and dat punch briefly force Ukrainian on di back foot. Joshua trie to find right hook to blast im way through, but Usyk gloves soak up di power.

Usyk ahead after three rounds

Usyk land with powerful shot to di head, Joshua momentarily dey hurt. But Joshua land with right hand for di final seconds of di third and e lead to huge roar from di home fans.

Three gone and Usyk, dey show great footwork and dey so mobile, im dey win di fight so far.

Round 4

Another jab from Usyk land for Joshua face. One big overhand from Joshua, maybe im best punch of di contest so far, lands, but Usyk bin dey move backwards so e no take am at full whack.

Joshua best round of di fight so far, dat na di fourth, but di fight fit still go either way. Usyk, wey dey stone lighter than Joshua, dey faster, getting in and out and dey move fantastically well.

Joshua take di fifth round

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Joshua don begin to show e power and dat definitely be im best round and doubt no dey say im take dat round.

E don give Usyk something to think about. Joshua fit put e foot on di accelerator now and build on dat success?

Round 6

Dis round dey quieter, Joshua trie to swing im right hand, but Usyk still dey full of energy and dance im way backwards and out of danger.

Joshua dey in di middle of di ring for di sixth, as im try to pressure Usyk and e hit beautiful straight right hand to Usyk chin.

Dat one go pain am, but e no send Usyk down.

We dey halfway. A very enjoyable watch.